Indore Journalist Attacked After Objecting To Alcohol Consumption In Anganwadi Centre

Journalist Sagar Choukse was assaulted in Indore after objecting to alleged alcohol consumption inside an anganwadi centre.
Police registered a case under the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita against named and unidentified accused, including Shubham Choukse and Kunal Pawar.
The accused fled after threatening to kill the journalist; local journalists later protested at the police station demanding action.
A local journalist in Indore was attacked on Tuesday night after he objected to a group of men allegedly drinking alcohol inside an anganwadi centre, police said.
According to PTI, the incident took place when Sagar Choukse, a local correspondent for a national English daily, returned home from work and found several individuals consuming liquor inside a government facility meant for children, pregnant women and lactating mothers.
Hearing the commotion, local residents intervened, after which the assailants fled, threatening to kill the journalist, reported PTI.
Pardesipura police station in-charge RD Kanwa said a case has been registered under the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita against Shubham Choukse, Kunal Pawar and others. “A search is underway to track down the accused,” Kanwa said.
Following the incident, journalists from across the city gathered at the police station to protest and demand strict action against the attackers.
