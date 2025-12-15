SC Grants Interim Bail to Journalist Mahesh Langa in ED Case

Top court orders day-to-day trial, bars Langa from writing on sub-judice matter.

P
PTI
Updated on:
Updated on:
SC Grants Interim Bail to Journalist Mahesh Langa in ED Case
SC Grants Interim Bail to Journalist Mahesh Langa in ED Case
info_icon
Summary
Summary of this article

  • The Supreme Court granted interim bail to journalist Mahesh Langa in an ED-linked money laundering case.

  • The court ordered a day-to-day trial and warned bail could be cancelled if conditions are violated.

  • Langa has been barred from writing articles on the case; next hearing is on January 6.

The Supreme Court on Monday granted interim bail to journalist Mahesh Langa in a money laundering case linked to an alleged financial fraud matter lodged by the Enforcement Directorate at Ahmedabad.

A bench comprising Chief Justice Surya Kant and justices Joymalya Bagchi and Vipul M Pamcholi also ordered day-to-day trial in the case by a special court and asked the journalist not to take any adjournments in the hearing.

The top court asked Langa not to write any article in the newspaper about the sub-judice case against him.

Media Bodies Condemn FIR Against Gujarat Journalist Mahesh Langa - X/@LangaMahesh
Media Bodies Condemn FIR Against Gujarat Journalist Mahesh Langa

BY PTI

The bench said if there is any violation of the order, it may consider cancellation of the bail.

Solicitor General Tushar Mehta, appearing for the Enforcement Directorate, opposed the bail, saying that a journalist extorting money was a serious offence and he did not deserve bail.

Senior advocate Kapil Sibal appeared for the journalist.

The bench has now fixed the plea of hearing on January 6 when the ED has to file a status report on the compliance of the bail conditions by Langa.

Related Content
Related Content

The charges are yet to be framed in the case in which the ED has made nine witnesses.

On July 31, the Gujarat High Court rejected Langa's bail plea in the money laundering case on the grounds that if released on bail, prejudice would be caused to the prosecution case.

On February 25, the ED said it arrested Langa in a money laundering investigation linked to an alleged financial fraud.

He was first arrested in October 2024 in a GST fraud case.

The money laundering case against Langa stems from two FIRs filed by Ahmedabad police on charges of fraud, criminal misappropriation, criminal breach of trust, cheating and causing wrongful loss of lakhs of rupees to certain people.

Published At:
SUBSCRIBE
Tags

Click/Scan to Subscribe

qr-code

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

MORE FROM THE AUTHOR

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

×

Today Sports News

Cricket News

  1. Shafali Verma Gets Recognised From ICC With This Award For World Cup Final Heroics

  2. Arjuna Ranatunga, Brother Dammika Ranatunga Face Legal Trouble Over Corruption Charges

  3. IPL 2026 Mini Auction Preview: Green, Venkatesh In Focus As KKR, CSK Ready To Loosen Purse Strings

  4. Bondi Beach Terror Attack: Australia, England Cricket Boards Condemn Violence; Pat Cummins Urges Blood Donations

  5. IPL 2026 Auction Process Explained – All You Need To Know

Football News

  1. Bayern Munich 4-0 Tottenham Highlights, Club Friendlies: Kane, Coman Shine In Die Roten’s Pre-Season Rout Of Spurs

  2. Panathinaikos 0-0 Shakhtar Donetsk Highlights, UEFA Europa League Qualifiers: Goalless First Leg In Athens

  3. Ballon D’Or 2025: Complete List Of Awards And Nominees

  4. Durand Cup 2025: NEROCA FC And Indian Navy Share Spoils In Goalless Draw

  5. Premier League Transfers: Burnley Sign Leslie Ugochukwu From Chelsea For £23m

Tennis News

  1. Rafael Nadal Undergoes Surgery To Address Long-Standing Right-Hand Pain

  2. Tennis Premier League 2025 Preview: Full Schedule, Teams, Live Streaming - All You Need To Know

  3. Andy Murray Admits Coaching Stint With Novak Djokovic Was A 'Disappointment'

  4. Sumit Nagal Moves Into Australian Open Asia-Pacific Play-off Quarter-Finals

  5. Davis Cup 2025: Matteo Berrettini and Flavio Cobolli Powers Italy To Third-Straight Title Win

Badminton News

  1. Srikanth Kidambi Vs Jason Gunawan Highlights, Syed Modi International 2025 Final: Indian Ace's Title Drought Continues

  2. Treesa Jolly, Gayatri Gopichand Successfully Defend Syed Modi Doubles Title

  3. Syed Modi International 2025: Srikanth Cruises, Treesa–Gayatri Battle Through To Title Clash

  4. Srikanth Kidambi Vs Mithun Manjunath Highlights, Syed Modi International: Senior Pro Wins In Three Games, Enters Final

  5. Unnati Hooda Vs Neslihan Arın Highlights, Syed Modi International SF: Arın Stuns Top Seed Hooda To Reach Final

Trending Stories

National News

  1. Guns, Power And The Adivasi Ideology

  2. ‘Manipur Wants Peace’, Say Meitei Protesters At Jantar Mantar Over Ethnic Violence

  3. Bengaluru Weather Alert: Cold Wave Grips City with Temperature Dip and Moderate Air Quality

  4. Parliamentary Panel Urges UGC Recognition For Sonam Wangchuk’s HIAL In Ladakh

  5. DDA Demolition Drive In Sainik Farms Reclaims 4.5 Acres Of Green Land

Entertainment News

  1. Saali Mohabbat Review | An Immersive Thriller That Revives The Familiar Taste Of ‘Chutney’

  2. Outlook’s Picks: 5 Outstanding Women-Led Performances Of 2025

  3. Sharmila Tagore At 81 | A Riveting Force That Redefines Grace

  4. An Unbridled Blooming: The Emerging Landscape Of Girlhood In Cinema

  5. Retro Express | Objection My Lord! This Is Not How Things Happen In Courts

US News

  1. US Escalation In Venezuela Fits Pattern Of Regime Change Wars In Latin America

  2. Trump Has ‘Nuanced’ View on H-1B Visas, Says White House Amid MAGA Criticism

  3. Trump Signals ‘Big Progress’ On Ukraine Talks As Zelensky Warns Against Territorial Concessions

  4. The Epstein Files: A Network of Criminal Socialites in a Rotten System Called Capitalism

  5. Trump Reasserts Claim Of Resolving India-Pakistan Standoff During Meeting With Mamdani

World News

  1. Zelenskyy Signals NATO Compromise to End Ukraine War

  2. At Least 10 Killed in Shooting at Sydney’s Bondi Beach

  3. Jaishankar Meets European, UK And Egyptian Ministers At Sir Bani Yas Forum 2025

  4. Bulgarian Govt. Resigns After Protests: First Gen-Z Uprising in Europe

  5. US Escalation In Venezuela Fits Pattern Of Regime Change Wars In Latin America

Latest Stories

  1. Daily Horoscope For December 15, 2025: Big Changes Ahead For Taurus, Libra, And Pisces

  2. Bondi Beach Shooting: Father and Son Accused As Death Toll Reaches 15

  3. Sydney Bondi Beach Shooting: Who Were The Attackers?

  4. Afghanistan Vs Sri Lanka Highlights, U19 Asia Cup: SL Beat AFG By 2 Wickets In Last Over Thriller

  5. Bangladesh Vs Nepal Highlights, U19 Asia Cup: Young Tigers Register Emphatic 7-Wicket Win Over NEP

  6. Delhi Air Pollution Hits Winter Peak: AQI Reaches 461, Health Risks Rise

  7. NIA To File Charge Sheet In Pahalgam Terror Attack That Killed 26

  8. Delhi NCR Weather Today: Dense Fog and Hazardous Air Quality Persist Across Region