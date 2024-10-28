National

Media Bodies Condemn FIR Against Gujarat Journalist Mahesh Langa

Media bodies on Monday condemned the registration of an FIR against Gujarat-based journalist Mahesh Langa for alleged possession of confidential documents and called for the withdrawal of charges.

Getting your Trinity Audio player ready...
Gujarat Journalist Mahesh Langa
Media Bodies Condemn FIR Against Gujarat Journalist Mahesh Langa Photo: X/@LangaMahesh
info_icon

Media bodies on Monday condemned the registration of an FIR against Gujarat-based journalist Mahesh Langa for alleged possession of confidential documents and called for the withdrawal of charges.

Editors Guild of India, Press Club of India, Press Association, Indian Women's Press Corps, Delhi Union of Journalists and Kerala Union of Working Journalists said journalists are often required to access sensitive documents in the course of their work, and initiating punitive action against them for doing their work is "worrisome".

Journalists from print and electronic media carried placards and wore black cloth tied on their mouths in a silent protest against the killing of journalist in Palestinian on International Day in support of Palestinian Journalists. (Representational Image) - (Photo by: Abhisek Saha via Getty Images)
Press Freedom Under Fire: Indian Journalists Who Faced Death And Detention

BY Outlook Web Desk

"We appeal and demand that the FIR be withdrawn and the harassment caused to Mahesh Langa be ceased forthwith," the media bodies said in a statement.

Langa, who works for The Hindu, was arrested earlier this month by the Ahmedabad crime branch in a GST fraud case, even though he was not named in the primary FIR, the statement said.

The second FIR was registered against him on October 22 following a complaint by the Gujarat Maritime Board for allegedly possessing certain documents.

"Journalists are often required to access and review sensitive documents in the course of their work and initiating punitive action against them for doing their work is worrisome," the Guild said.

It hoped that Langa would not be deprived of fair and speedy justice and urged Gujarat Police to disclose details about the second set of accusations levelled against him over the possession of confidential documents.

Earlier, Suresh Nambath, the Editor of The Hindu, had voiced deep concern over the second FIR against Langa and asked Gujarat Police to drop the charges related to possession of classified documents against him.

"We would like to reiterate that journalists are required to process documents, including those of a confidential nature, in the line of their work. They are guided by the larger public interest in perusing documents that are official or confidential," Nambath had said.

"To file charges against them for the possession of such documents is to undermine their journalistic work and their fundamental rights and to subvert the public interest. We urge Gujarat Police to drop the charges relating to the possession of classified documents against Mahesh," he had said.

Tags

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

Today Sports News

Cricket News
  1. Ranji Trophy Group C, Round 3 Day 3: Rinku And Nitish Lead UP To Strong Position Against Punjab
  2. Ranji Trophy Group B, Round 3 Day 3: Yash Rathod And Dhruv Shorey Drive Vidarbha's Charge Against Uttarakhand
  3. Who Will Replace Gary Kirsten as Pakistan White-Ball Coach? Report Names Two Candidates
  4. Ranji Trophy Group A, Round 3 Day 3: Tripura Pacers Make Mumbai Sweat; Baroda Defeats Odisha By Innings And 98 Runs
  5. Fakhar Zaman 'Upset' From Pakistan Contract Snub But Not Thinking Of Retirement: Report
Football News
  1. Serie A: Milan Rhythm Disrupted By Bologna Postponement, Says Fonseca
  2. Premier League Matchday 9: Who Were The Lucky Winners And Unlucky Losers?
  3. What Made Erik Ten Hag's Position Untenable? Here's What Club Legend Gary Neville Said
  4. Erik Ten Hag's Manchester United In Numbers – Where It Went Wrong
  5. Mario Balotelli Nears Serie A Comeback With Medical At Relegation-Threatened Genoa
Tennis News
  1. ATP Paris Masters 2024 Round 1, Day 1 Live Streaming: When, Where To Watch On TV And Online
  2. Holger Rune Shocked In Basel As Jack Draper Reaches Vienna Final
  3. Paris Masters Preview, Live Streaming: All You Need To Know About Last ATP 1000 Event Of Season
  4. Vienna Open: Musetti Stuns Zverev With 'Really Big Win' To Reach Semis
  5. Maria Sharapova, Bryan Brothers Elected To International Tennis Hall of Fame
Hockey News
  1. 'Unmatched Skill, Unstoppable Goals': PM Narendra Modi Heaps Praise On Rani Rampal
  2. Hockey India League: Delhi SG Pipers Replace Forward Ruhr With Midfielder Toscani
  3. Women's Asian Champions Trophy 2024: India Announces 18-Member Squad; Salima Tete Named As Captain
  4. Sultan Of Johor Cup: India Colts Pip New Zealand In Penalty Shootout, Bag Bronze
  5. Malaysia Vs Japan Hockey Live Streaming, Sultan Of Johor Cup Fifth Place Play-Off: When, Where To Watch MAS Vs JPN Juniors

Trending Stories

National News
  1. Media Bodies Condemn FIR Against Gujarat Journalist Mahesh Langa
  2. Justice Puttaswamy Lead Petitioner In ‘Right To Privacy Case’ Dies At 98
  3. Himanta Sarma's 'Simple Mathematics' Comment On Muslim Population Ahead Of Jharkhand Polls
  4. J&K: Baramulla MP Engineer Rashid Back In Tihar, Order On Regular Bail Deferred Till Nov 13
  5. Day In Pics: October 28, 2024
Entertainment News
  1. The Netherworld Of News In Nightcrawler
  2. 55th IFFI: List Of Films To Be Screened In Indian Panorama
  3. The Fable Review: Raam Reddy’s Sublime Second Feature Glides Between The Real And Dreamlike
  4. Tarzan Series Actor Ron Ely Dies At 86, Daughter Confirms With An Emotional Note
  5. Archiving the Death of Democracy: How ‘Jamoora’ Does What No Indian Film Has
US News
  1. 'I'm Here As A Mother': Beyonce Endorses Kamala Harris Days Before US Presidential Polls
  2. Kamala Harris CNN Town Hall: Ending The War In Gaza, New Generation Of Leadership & Other Key Takeaways
  3. US Elections 2024: Early Voting Trends, Endorsements, And Intense Campaigning | Key Highlights
  4. Central Park Five Sue Donald Trump Over False 'Pled Guilty' Remarks | About The Case
  5. US Helicopter Crash Kills 4, Destroys Radio Tower
World News
  1. US Election: Here Is Why Results May Not Come Until Days After Nov 5
  2. 'Whitewash' | Outlook's Next Issue On U.S. Elections
  3. How The Next US President Will Influence Ties With India
  4. Women's Rights, Abortion Take Centre Stage In 2024 US Elections
  5. Middle East Tensions: Satellite Images Reveal Damage At Iranian Military Base; UNSC To Meet On Israeli Airstrikes
Latest Stories
  1. East Bengal Vs Bashundhara Kings Live Streaming, AFC Challenge League, West Region: When, Where To Watch
  2. Hylo Open 2024 Live Streaming: Indian Players, Prize Money - All You Need To Know About BWF 500 Tournament
  3. Daily Horoscope For Today, October 28, 2024: Read Astrological Predictions For All Zodiac Signs
  4. In UP Madrasas, A Tussle Between Right To Education And Access To Education
  5. Full List: Shiv Sena Fields Milind Deora From Worli To Contest Aditya Thackeray In Maharashtra Assembly Polls
  6. NEP Vs USA, ICC CWC League 2: Nepal Lose By Three Wickets Against United States In Thriller
  7. Diwali 2024: Date, Shubh Muhurat, And Significance Of The 5-days Festival
  8. AUS Vs PAK: Australia Announce T20I Squad For Pakistan Tour, Captain To Be Named Later