Socialist Leader Pannalal Surana Passes Away At 93; Leaders Pour In Condolences

Pannalal Surana, respected socialist leader and journalist, died in Solapur at age 93 after a brief illness.
He participated in the Bhoodan Movement, held key roles in socialist organisations, and worked extensively for farmers and disadvantaged communities.
A noted journalist and editor, he wrote on economic, agrarian and social issues; his body will be donated for medical research.
Veteran socialist leader and journalist Pannalal Surana passed away in Solapur at the age of 93. Surana was admitted to a hospital late on Tuesday after he suddenly fell ill, but doctors declared him dead shortly after his arrival.
Family members announced that his body will be donated to a government medical college for educational and research purposes, in line with his long-held beliefs in public service and scientific advancement.
Born in Barshi in Solapur district, Surana began engaging with social causes early in life. He joined the Sarvodaya movement inspired by Jayaprakash Narayan and participated in the Bhoodan Movement, travelling across regions to promote voluntary land donations for the landless.
Over the years, Surana emerged as a prominent figure in socialist circles in Maharashtra. He served as secretary of several social organisations and held important positions within socialist political groups committed to equality, democracy and welfare-oriented governance.
Surana was also known for his contributions to journalism. He edited the Marathi daily Marathwada and wrote extensively on issues including agriculture, unemployment, education, economic policy and social reform. His writings reflected his deep commitment to justice, workers’ rights and rural development.
During the Emergency, he was imprisoned for 18 months due to his political activism, a period that further strengthened his commitment to civil liberties and democratic rights.
His death has led to widespread mourning among activists, academics, journalists and political leaders. Many have remembered him as a principled voice for the marginalised and a steadfast advocate of constructive social change.