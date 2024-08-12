Dreamers of Equality

I was born after independence. I was therefore born in a free country. I believed I was free until I had to choose words carefully in order to weave stories of those who had fallen through the cracks because they had been trapped within the confines of caste or they were the others, who believed in different gods or didn’t believe at all, which they were free to do, or so I believed. Many things happened in my lifetime. Wars, demolitions, arrests, caste battles, rapes, murders and many such things are driven by the labelling of those on the receiving end as “others” or “anti-nationals.”