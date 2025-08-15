The Ashes 2025: Jhye Richardson Eyes Australia Spot After Recovering From Shoulder Surgery

Australia fast bowler Jhye Richardson is hopeful of playing in The Ashes 2025
However, Richardson acknowledged his chances are slim due to injury issues
Richardson underwent shoulder surgery in January, but has resumed bowling after a long rehabilitation
Australia bowler Jhye Richardson wants to play in this year's Ashes series, though he understands his chances are slim due to injury.
Richardson underwent shoulder surgery in January, his third procedure on his bowling arm after suffering several dislocations.
The 28-year-old last played for Australia in the second Test of the 2021 Ashes, as he took a maiden five-for to help his side win in Adelaide.
Richardson has taken 11 wickets in three Test matches for Australia, with an average of 22.09 and a strike rate of 48.6.
The seamer confirmed he has started bowling again following his surgery as he aims to play against England in November.
“Some [balls] were good, some were bad and some hit the side net and things like that. I was a little bit rusty, but it's good signs,” Richardson said.
“We're hitting the milestones that we planned out at the start and, while it has been really slow, things are looking good.
“As nice as it would be [to play in the Ashes], there is a lot of water to go under the bridge before then.
“We're not counting out Ashes cricket, but there's a long process that has started and has been ongoing and there is a lot to go through before then.
“Things are looking good for the summer and I should be up and ready to go.”