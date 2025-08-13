The Ashes 2025: Australia Unconcerned About England Sledging, Says Scott Boland

The Ashes 2025 starts on 21 November
Australia's Scott Boland said that the Baggy Greens are not worried about any sledging from England players
English players had a number of controversies during India's tour of England 2025
Scott Boland insisted Australia are not worried about any potential sledging from England in the upcoming Ashes series.
England played out a 2-2 series draw against India this summer, which saw many fiery encounters between the two sides.
Tensions seemed to peak at the Lord’s test when Shubman Gill and Zak Crawley went head-to-head, while Ben Duckett, Brydon Carse and Joe Root all had altercations of their own throughout the series.
Australia are no strangers to heated moments with England, with Stuart Broad and Alex Carey having one of the more notable recent counters in the 2023 Ashes series after the controversial wicket of Johnny Bairstow.
Boland believes Australia will not give too much thought to the tactics of their rivals as they look to just play their own game in the upcoming series.
“They can do whatever they want when they're playing,” said Boland.
“I think we've been pretty consistent in the way we've played since I've been in and around the squad the last four years. Nothing much has changed in how we play our cricket.
“Even going forward, it's just going to be whoever wins those big moments in the games. We've got match-winners with the bat and with the ball.
“So yeah, if they want to sledge, that's fine. I don't think it's going to worry our guys too much.”
The first series of the 2025 Ashes starts on November 21 at the Optus Stadium in Perth.
Australia retained the urn after the 2023 series ended as a 2-2 draw in England, with Broad ending his professional career in the final Test with the match-winning wicket.