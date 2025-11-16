Yashasvi Jaiswal’s Home Average Drops After Scores Of 12 And 0 In India Vs South Africa 1st Test

South Africa beat India by 30 runs in the 1st Test at the Eden Gardens
Yashasvi Jaiswal’s first home duck in 24 innings, dismissed by Marco Jansen
His home average drops from 60+ to 57.47 after Kolkata Test scores of 12 and 0
Yashasvi Jaiswal is a home bully, if we may. But he was undone by a probing Marco Jansen on Day 3 of the first India vs South Africa Test at Eden Gardens, Kolkata, Sunday. Chasing a tricky target of 124 runs, India were struggling to negotiate with the Proteas bowlers.
The second essay for Jaiswal proved forgettable for the young opener. The left-hander got out for a four-ball duck, and with KL Rahul managing just a single, together, the pair registered an unwanted record for Indian openers in a home Test.
For Jaiswal, this marked his first duck at home in 24 innings across 13 Tests. After flirting with three looseners from Jansen in the first over, he found the outside edge to the wicketkeeper.
In fact, this was only the third single-digit score for Jaiswal at home: five against New Zealand in Mumbai (Wankhede) last year, eight against the West Indies in Delhi last month.
Yashasvi Jaiswal entered the Kolkata Test with a home batting average exceeding 60, but scores of 12 and 0 in Kolkata have dragged it down to 57.47. He now has 1,322 runs at home, including three centuries and seven fifties. Against the Proteas, he has scores of 17, 5, 0, 28, 12, and 0, and was dismissed by a left-arm pacer in five of these six innings.
Overall, he has scored 2,440 runs at an average of 49.79 (51 innings, 27 Tests), and has seven tons.