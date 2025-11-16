India Vs South Africa, 1st Test: Yashasvi Jaiswal, KL Rahul Collapse For Just 1 Run As SA Take Series Lead

In the India vs South Africa first Test, Yashasvi Jaiswal and KL Rahul fell cheaply for 0 and 1, both dismissed by Marco Jansen
Their 1-run opening stand matches one of India’s worst at home
South Africa stay competitive; India 36/3 post-lunch on Day 3
Yashasvi Jaiswal and KL Rahul endured a forgettable outing on Sunday, setting an unwanted record during the first Test against South Africa at Eden Gardens, Kolkata.
Chasing a tricky target of 124 runs on a testing surface, the Indian openers fell cheaply -- Jaiswal for a four-ball duck and Rahul for just one run off six -- both caught behind, and undone by a redemption-seeking Marco Jansen.
Jaiswal, who had already fallen to Jansen for a 25-ball 12 in the first essay, once again succumbed to the left-arm pacer -- this time nicking a good-length delivery for a four-ball duck. For a batter who boasts a home Test average exceeding 60, it's a sorry reading.
Against the Proteas, he has scores of 17, 5, 0, 28, 12, and 0, and was dismissed by a left-arm pacer in five of these six innings.
His opening partner, KL Rahul, didn't last long either. The 33-year-old was beaten by a rising delivery from Jansen in the third over, and was back in the hut with a single run to his name. With captain Shubman Gill already ruled out due to a neck sprain, India were effectively three down at 1/2.
The pair's combined tally of one run ranks among the worst opening stands by Indian openers in a home Test match, equalling the dismal effort of Gautam Gambhir (0) and Virender Sehwag (1) against New Zealand in Ahmedabad in 2010.
But, there have been two instances when Indian openers failed to score at home: ML Jaisimha and Indrajitsinhji against Australia in Chennai in 1964, and Devang Gandhi and Sadagoppan Ramesh versus New Zealand in Mohali in 1999.
The Proteas arrived as the ICC World Test Championship holders, and are fighting like champions despite posting totals of 159 and 153 runs. India, who took a 30-run lead, were 36/3 in 16 overs in the post-lunch session on Day 3 and eventually lost to SA.
The second and final Test at Barsapara Cricket Stadium, Guwahati, starts November 22. The two teams will engage in three ODIs and five T20Is.