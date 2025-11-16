India Vs South Africa, 1st Test: Yashasvi Jaiswal, KL Rahul Collapse For Just 1 Run As SA Take Series Lead

In the India vs South Africa first Test, Yashasvi Jaiswal and KL Rahul were dismissed cheaply for 0 and 1 by Marco Jansen, equalling one of India’s worst opening stands at home

O
Outlook Sports Desk
Updated on:
Updated on:
India Vs South Africa, 1st Test: Yashasvi Jaiswal, KL Rahul Collapse For 1 Run SA Take Series Lead
India's Yashasvi Jaiswal walks off the field after losing his wicket on the third day of the first cricket test match between India and South Africa in Kolkata, India, Sunday, Nov. 16, 2025. (AP Photo/Aijaz Rahi)
info_icon
Summary
Summary of this article

  • In the India vs South Africa first Test, Yashasvi Jaiswal and KL Rahul fell cheaply for 0 and 1, both dismissed by Marco Jansen

  • Their 1-run opening stand matches one of India’s worst at home

  • South Africa stay competitive; India 36/3 post-lunch on Day 3

Yashasvi Jaiswal and KL Rahul endured a forgettable outing on Sunday, setting an unwanted record during the first Test against South Africa at Eden Gardens, Kolkata.

Chasing a tricky target of 124 runs on a testing surface, the Indian openers fell cheaply -- Jaiswal for a four-ball duck and Rahul for just one run off six -- both caught behind, and undone by a redemption-seeking Marco Jansen.

Jaiswal, who had already fallen to Jansen for a 25-ball 12 in the first essay, once again succumbed to the left-arm pacer -- this time nicking a good-length delivery for a four-ball duck. For a batter who boasts a home Test average exceeding 60, it's a sorry reading.

Against the Proteas, he has scores of 17, 5, 0, 28, 12, and 0, and was dismissed by a left-arm pacer in five of these six innings.

His opening partner, KL Rahul, didn't last long either. The 33-year-old was beaten by a rising delivery from Jansen in the third over, and was back in the hut with a single run to his name. With captain Shubman Gill already ruled out due to a neck sprain, India were effectively three down at 1/2.

Related Content
Related Content

The pair's combined tally of one run ranks among the worst opening stands by Indian openers in a home Test match, equalling the dismal effort of Gautam Gambhir (0) and Virender Sehwag (1) against New Zealand in Ahmedabad in 2010.

But, there have been two instances when Indian openers failed to score at home: ML Jaisimha and Indrajitsinhji against Australia in Chennai in 1964, and Devang Gandhi and Sadagoppan Ramesh versus New Zealand in Mohali in 1999.

The Proteas arrived as the ICC World Test Championship holders, and are fighting like champions despite posting totals of 159 and 153 runs. India, who took a 30-run lead, were 36/3 in 16 overs in the post-lunch session on Day 3 and eventually lost to SA.

The second and final Test at Barsapara Cricket Stadium, Guwahati, starts November 22. The two teams will engage in three ODIs and five T20Is.

Get the Latest Cricket News, today's match Live Cricket Scores, Match Results, and upcoming cricket series & schedule at Outlook India. To follow our special coverage of the India vs South Africa 2025, news updates, IND vs SA Test, ODI & T20I schedule, full squads, and batting & bowling stats.

Published At:
SUBSCRIBE
Tags

Click/Scan to Subscribe

qr-code

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

MORE FROM THE AUTHOR

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

×

Today Sports News

Cricket News

  1. Ranji Trophy 2025-26 LIVE Scores, Round 5 Day 4: Rinku Singh Returns In Style With Ton Against Tamil Nadu

  2. Bangladesh Vs Ireland LIVE Score, 2nd Test Day 1: IRE Chase Level Ground Against BAN

  3. New Zealand Vs West Indies LIVE Score, 2nd ODI: Rain Cuts NZ Vs WI Clash To 34-Overs Scrap

  4. India A Vs Oman, ACC Asia Cup Rising Stars: Harsh Dubey's Half-Century Helps IND A Seal Semi-Final Spot

  5. Chitwan Rhinos Vs Karnali Yaks, Nepal Premier League 2025: Ravi Bopara's Heroics Helps CHR Chase Down 167

Football News

  1. Bayern Munich 4-0 Tottenham Highlights, Club Friendlies: Kane, Coman Shine In Die Roten’s Pre-Season Rout Of Spurs

  2. Panathinaikos 0-0 Shakhtar Donetsk Highlights, UEFA Europa League Qualifiers: Goalless First Leg In Athens

  3. Ballon D’Or 2025: Complete List Of Awards And Nominees

  4. Durand Cup 2025: NEROCA FC And Indian Navy Share Spoils In Goalless Draw

  5. Premier League Transfers: Burnley Sign Leslie Ugochukwu From Chelsea For £23m

Tennis News

  1. 'Heartbroken' Carlos Alcaraz Rules Himself Of Spain's Davis Cup Finals

  2. Davis Cup 2025: Belgium Down France To Book First Semi-final Spot

  3. ATP Finals 2025: Jannik Sinner Sees Off Carlos Alcaraz Threat To Defend Title In Turin

  4. ATP Finals 2025: Jannik Sinner Surges To Victory Over Rival, Carlos Alcaraz In Turin

  5. ATP Finals 2025: Carlos Alcaraz, Jannik Sinner To Meet Again In Title Showdown

Badminton News

  1. Japan Masters Preview: Indians In Action, Draw, Live Streaming - All You Need To Know

  2. PV Sindhu Withdraws From Remaining 2025 BWF Tour Events To Recover From Foot Injury

  3. French Open Badminton 2025 Preview: Satwik-Chirag Aim For Deep Run; Lakshya Faces Familiar Opponent

  4. BWF World Junior Championships 2025: Tanvi Sharma Ends India's 17 Year Wait With Silver Medal In Guwahati

  5. Denmark Open: Satwik-Chirag Exit After Semifinal Loss To Hoki-Kobayashi

Trending Stories

National News

  1. Himachal Pradesh: Flood-hit families continue to struggle for shelter, livelihood, and basic relief

  2. Mumbai’s Lifeline Stalls: How A CNG Breakdown Brought The City’s Auto-Rickshaws To A Halt

  3. CPI(M) Launches 1,000-km 'Bangla Bachao Yatra' To Counter TMC And BJP Ahead Of 2026 Polls

  4. Day In Pics: November 18, 2025

  5. Tejashwi To Hold Meeting With RJD MLAs To Discuss Future Course Of Action After Poll Drubbing

Entertainment News

  1. Nayanthara At 41: Revisiting The Lady Superstar’s 6 Best Performances

  2. DIFF 2025 : I, The Song | Dechen Roder’s Seraphic Exploration Of Identity, Illusion & Invention

  3. DIFF 2025 | Happyend: A Tender Tale Of Finding Political Consciousness

  4. DIFF 25 | Interview With Ritu Sarin And Tenzing Sonam: “DIFF Was Born Out Of Love For Cinema And Community”

  5. Kamini Kaushal, The Oldest Living Actress Bows Out

US News

  1. Congress Overwhelmingly Passes Bill Requiring Release of Epstein Case Files

  2. US To Sell F-35 Fighter Jets to Saudi Arabia, Says Trump Ahead of Crown Prince’s White House Visit

  3. Goyal Signals Imminent Progress On India–US Trade Pact, Stresses Need for ‘Fair And Balanced’ Deal

  4. UN Security Council Backs Trump’s Gaza Plan, Approves International Stabilisation Force

  5. India to Gain from US Tariff Rollback on Select Farm Goods: Commerce Ministry

World News

  1. US To Sell F-35 Fighter Jets to Saudi Arabia, Says Trump Ahead of Crown Prince’s White House Visit

  2. India Needs To Stop Enabling Hasina’s Media Outreach: Bangladesh Press Secretary Shafiqul Alam

  3. Goyal Signals Imminent Progress On India–US Trade Pact, Stresses Need for ‘Fair And Balanced’ Deal

  4. Pakistan, Jordan Vow Deeper Defence Cooperation As King Abdullah II Begins Landmark Visit

  5. Bangladesh Interim Government Cautions Media Against Publishing Hasina’s Statements

Latest Stories

  1. 46 Independent Filmmakers Demand Fair Screenings For Indie Films After Limited Release Of Kanu Behl’s Agra

  2. ED Raids Al Falah University In Probe Linked To Red Fort Blast Case

  3. Bison OTT Release: When And Where To Watch Mari Selvaraj's Dhruv Vikram Starrer Sports Drama

  4. Live-Action Moana Teaser: Catherine Laga'aia Plays The Titular Role While Dwayne Johnson Reprises His Role As Maui

  5. Former Indian Envoys Warn Hasina Death Verdict Deepens Bangladesh’s 'Very Polarised' Climate

  6. Bangladesh Interim Government Cautions Media Against Publishing Hasina’s Statements

  7. November 18, 2025 Horoscope: Surprises Await Libra, Sagittarius, And Pisces

  8. ‘There Was Less Cohesiveness In The Alliance’: Shakeel Ahmad On Congress Defeat In Bihar