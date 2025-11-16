India Vs South Africa, 1st Test: Marco Jansen's Kolkata Redemption - From World Cup Woes To Red-Ball Heroics

Marco Jansen struck early on Day 3, removing Jaiswal and Rahul to keep South Africa in contention. After past struggles at Eden Gardens, he’s back for redemption. At lunch, India are 10/2, still needing 114 to win

Outlook Sports Desk
Curated by: Minal Tomar
India Vs South Africa, 1st Test: Marco Jansen Kolkata Redemption - World Cup Woes Red-Ball Heroics
South Africa's Marco Jansen celebrates the dismissal of India's Yashasvi Jaiswal on the third day of the first cricket test match between India and South Africa in Kolkata, India, Sunday, Nov. 16, 2025. (AP Photo/Aijaz Rahi)
Summary
  • Marco Jansen troubled India’s top order, striking twice early on Day 3 to dismiss Yashasvi Jaiswal and KL Rahul, keeping South Africa in contention

  • He had struggled at Eden Gardens in 2023, conceding heavily against India and Australia, but is seeking redemption in this Test

  • At lunch on Day 3, India are 10/2, needing 114 runs to chase, with Jansen’s performance proving crucial for South Africa

As India chase a tricky target of 124 runs to beat South Africa in the first Test at Eden Gardens, Kolkata, a certain Marco Jansen found himself at the centre of attention.

And rightly so. The 25-year-old from Klerksdorp has built a reputation for extracting steep bounce and troubling batters with his awkward angles. With a 6'8" frame, Jansen often proves a handful. His figures of 7/13 in 6.5 overs against Sri Lanka in Durban last year remain one of the most devastating spells of pace bowling.

However, Kolkata hasn't been the kindest of venues for Jansen. The left-arm pacer had a rough outing during the ICC ODI World Cup 2023, particularly in the clash against India. He conceded 94 runs in just 9.4 overs for one wicket as India scored 326/5, before South Africa crumbled to 83 all out in 27.1 overs.

India Vs South Africa, 1st Test Live Score

In the semi-final against Australia, he leaked 35 runs in 4.2 overs as the eventual champions chased down 212 for a three-wicket win in the low-scoring match.

Fast forward to 2025, and Marco Jansen is chasing redemption on familiar turf. With South Africa eyeing an unlikely victory in the first Test, their hopes now hinge on Jansen's towering presence.

On Day 3 of the Kolkata Test, he kept South Africa in contention by striking twice in quick succession -- removing Indian openers Yashasvi Jaiswal (0) and KL Rahul (1), both caught behind. In the Indian first innings, he claimed three wickets for 35 runs in 15 overs.

At Lunch on the moving day, India were 10/2, still needing 114 runs.

