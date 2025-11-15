ARG Vs ANG: Lionel Scaloni Credits Argentina Adaptability During 2-0 Win Over Angola; Messi Scores And Assists

Argentina head coach Lionel Scaloni impressed with his side's adaptability
The La Albiceleste defeated Angola by 2-0
Messi scored and assisted in his 196th international match
Lionel Scaloni was impressed with Argentina's adaptability during their battling 2-0 win over Angola.
Lautaro Martinez put the reigning world champions ahead, before Lionel Messi made sure of the win eight minutes from time.
Angola provided plenty of threat during La Albiceleste's final match of 2025, with Cagliari forward Zito Luvumbo going close on three different occasions in Luanda.
And despite naming a strong lineup, Scaloni handed debuts to Joaquin Panichelli, Gianluca Prestianni and Kevin Mac Allister.
Argentina have won six of their eight games in the calendar year (drawn one, lost one), with their only defeat coming in their final World Cup qualifier against Ecuador.
Scaloni was pleased with how his side overcame the challenge provided by Angola, though he acknowledged there was still room for improvement.
"You always learn when you play a match against opponents you don't know very well, and who are as physically strong as Angola," he said.
"It was a good test, they have fast players. I think we were up to the challenge, even though at times, we could have done better.
"We tried to play the match with our own strengths, and I congratulate the opponent for their good game as well.
"I know this is a nation that is happy when things go well for us, and we are very grateful for the welcome we received."