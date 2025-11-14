Argentina Vs Angola Highlights, International Friendly: ARG 2-0 ANG; Lionel Messi Nets Late Goal In Albiceleste Win

Argentina Vs Angola Highlights, International Friendly: A 43rd-minute goal from Lautaro Martinez handed Albiceleste the lead before Lionel Messi made it conclusive. Catch the key updates from the ARG vs ANG match, as it happened

Vikas Patwal
Updated on:
Updated on:
Argentina Vs Angola highlights International Friendly 2025 Lionel Messi
Argentina Vs Angola Highlights, International Friendly: Lionel Messi in action during the match. Photo: X/Seleccion Argentina
Argentina blanked Angola 2-0 in their international friendly game at the Estadio 11 De Novembro in Talatona, Angola on Friday (November 14, 2025). A 43rd-minute goal from Lautaro Martinez handed Albiceleste the lead before captain Lionel Messi made it conclusive in the 82nd. Messi and Argentina were special guests in Angola's 50th independence day celebrations earlier in the week, and the FIFA World Cup holders rounded off their 2025 calendar with this encounter. Catch the highlights and key football updates of the ARG vs ANG match, as it happened.
LIVE UPDATES

Argentina Vs Angola Live Score, International Friendly: Start Time, Streaming

The match kicks off at 9:30pm IST. The Argentina vs Angola, international friendly game will not be telecast or live streamed on any platform in India. It will be shown on TyC Sports Play, mitelefe, Telefe Argentina and TyC Sports Argentina in Argentina, and on TPA, ZAP in Angola.

Argentina Vs Angola Live Score, International Friendly: Will Lionel Messi Play?

Yes, Argentina's talisman and global superstar Lionel Messi will be involved in today's game, as confirmed by head coach Lionel Scaloni. "Messi is going to play. Right now, I don't know how many minutes. It's going to be from the start and then we'll see. But people will see tomorrow," Scaloni had said yesterday.

Argentina Vs Angola Live Score: Head-to-Head Record

Matches: 1

Argentina: 1

Angola: 0

Argentina Vs Angola Live Score: Playing XI

Argentina- Rulli; Foyth, Romero, Tagliafico, Gonzalez, De Paul, Mac Allister, Lo Celso, Almada; Messi, Martinez.

Angola- Marques; Modesto, Gaspar, Buatu, Carneiro; Fredy, Maestro; Luvumbo, Nzola, Banza; Dala

Argentina Vs Angola Live Score, International Friendly: Match Kicks-Off | ARG 0-0 ANG

The players are on the field, national anthem done, handshakes done, and the match kicks-off as the whistles is blown.

Argentina Vs Angola Live Score, International Friendly: Why is this match special?

Angola is celebrating their 50th Independence year and this friendly encounter between Argentina and Angola marks the celebration of this historic feat. Lionel Messi's participation makes it even more special turning it into a global spectacle

Argentina Vs Angola Live Score, International Friendly: 30` | ARG 0-0 ANG

Despite having a lion's share of possession, more than 60 per cent, Argentina, the world champions, have managed only two shots and one hitting the target

Argentina Vs Angola Live Score, International Friendly: 43` Goaaalll...! Laurato Martinez scores |ARG 1-0 ANG

Here it is! The first goal of the match has finally been scored just minutes before the half-time. Lionel Messi gives a beautiful through ball to Martinez who finishes it beautifully into the nets. Argentina is now leading 1-0.

Argentina Vs Angola Live Score, International Friendly: Half Time | ARG 1-0 ANG

It has been a tightly fought contest so far despite Argentina being the much stronger team between the two, Angola has given a tough fight to them. But Messi & Co. are having their say in the mid-field with short passes, a starc contrast to Angola's direct game which translates in the scoreline

Argentina Vs Angola Live Score, International Friendly: Messi In India 

Lionel Messi is set to arrive in India for the 'Goat Tour 2025' in which he'll attend matches, concerts and functions across all four regions of India- East, West, North and South. He will also Prime Minister Narendra Modi at the end of the tour.

Argentina Vs Angola Live Score, International Friendly: Second Half Begins | ARG 1-0 ANG

The players are back on the field and the whistle is blown as the 2nd half of ARG vs ANG begins. Angola will be looking to level the score while Argentina will be looking to assert their dominance and show why they are the World champions.

Argentina Vs Angola Live Score, International Friendly: ARG 1-0 ANG

Lionel Messi comes close to scoring twice, but first misses to the top left corner and then has his shot blocked. He was assisted by Rodrigo De Paul on both occasions. Meanwhile, Kevin Mac Allister comes in for Giovani Lo Celso in the 60th minute for Argentina.

Argentina Vs Angola Live Score, International Friendly: ARG 1-0 ANG

Play comes to a halt as Argentine winger Thiago Almada gets injured. He is eventually substituted by Emiliano Buendia in the 70th minute, while Nurio Fortuna comes in for Chico Banza for Angola.

Argentina Vs Angola Live Score, International Friendly: ARG 2-0 ANG

Messi magic in the 82nd minute! After threatening to score a few times, the Argentine legend finally finds the back of the net, set up by Lautaro Martínez once again and drilling it in from his left foot. That more or less seals the fate of the match as well.

Argentina Vs Angola Live Score, International Friendly: ARG 2-0 ANG

Having done his job and dazzled the spectators by scoring, Lionel Messi steps off the pitch in the 86th minute and Joaquin Panichelli replaces him. Two more changes for Argentina, as Jose Lopez comes in for the other goal-scorer Lautaro Martinez, and Gianluca Prestianni substitutes Nico Gonzalez. Four minutes of injury time added, meanwhile.

Argentina Vs Angola Live Score, International Friendly: Full-Time Update

The referee blows the final whistle, and Argentina expectedly emerge victorious. The margin is 2-0, with Lautaro Martinez and talisman Lionel Messi scoring, and Scaloni's men sign off 2025 with a bang.

Published At:
