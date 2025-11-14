Argentina Vs Angola Preview: Will Lionel Messi Play In Historic International Friendly?

Argentina to field a strong lineup, including World Cup winners
Scaloni views the match as a serious test, not just a friendly
The game serves as key opportunity for players ahead of the 2026 World Cup
Lionel Scaloni has confirmed Lionel Messi will be involved when Argentina visit Angola for a friendly on Friday, with the World Cup holders intending to field a strong lineup.
Argentina's final game of 2025 will take place at the Estadio 11 de Novembro in Talatona, forming part of the celebrations to mark 50 years of independence for Angola.
The Albiceleste cruised through the CONMEBOL 2026 World Cup qualification group, finishing nine points clear of second-placed Ecuador after winning 12 of their 18 games (two draws, four losses).
Angola, meanwhile, are 89th in the FIFA World Rankings and missed out on World Cup qualification after finishing fourth in a six-team group, behind Cape Verde, Cameroon and Libya.
But Scaloni is taking the game seriously, and Messi – who is still involved in the MLS Cup Playoffs with Inter Miami – will play a prominent role.
"Messi is going to play. Right now, I don't know how many minutes. It's going to be from the start and then we'll see. But people will see tomorrow," Scaloni said.
"I know the Angolan players, they have players in teams in Europe, in Italy and Spain. They have very fast players up front. Their wingers are fast.
"They have very tall centre-backs who will go head-to-head with us, but I will keep their weaknesses to myself because I want to tell my players. They will be a complicated opponent. As I always say, our superiority must be reflected."
Scaloni then said many of his players had work to do to ensure their spot in his squad for next year's tournament, with Friday's game representing an opportunity to impress.
"It is going to be a totally trustworthy team that has played a lot together," he added. "Many boys who have been world champions on the field will be in the game.
"In the national jersey, there are no friendly matches. We also have players who are playing to be at a World Cup, so they will give their maximum and then we will see the result. The important thing is that it is a good game."