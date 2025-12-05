FIFA World Cup 2026: Argentine Ace Lionel Messi Opens Up On His Plans For 48-Team Spectacle Next Year

If they play at the next World Cup, Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo, who recently qualified with Portugal, would surpass greats like Germany’s Lothar Matthäus, who played in five editions

A
Associated Press
Updated on:
Updated on:
FIFA World Cup 2026: Argentine Ace Lionel Messi Opens Up His Plans For 48-Team Spectacle Next Year
File photo of Argentina's Lionel Messi celebrating scoring his side's third goal against Venezuela during a FIFA World Cup 2026 qualifying match at the Monumental stadium in Buenos Aires, on Thursday, September 4, 2025. | Photo: AP/Gustavo Garello
info_icon
Summary
Summary of this article

  • Lionel Messi opens up on his plans for the FIFA World Cup 2026

  • In a recent interview, he reveals he is taking it one day at a time

  • Messi and Inter Miami take on Vancouver Whitecaps in MLS Cup Final 2025 this Saturday

Lionel Messi isn’t saying if he plans to play in the 2026 FIFA World Cup.

The 38-year-old star led Argentina to the top of the standings of South America’s World Cup qualifiers, but he hasn’t confirmed if he’ll help his country defend its 2022 title. The World Cup draw is on Friday.

“I’m going to take it one day at a time; being honest and trying to be realistic and feel good,” Messi in an interview with ESPN Argentina. “This year I felt very good.”

Also Read: FIFA World Cup 2026: All Roads Lead To Kennedy Center As Final Draw For 48-Team Spectacle Takes Place On Friday

The Inter Miami star added playing in the United States will make it easier for him to consider playing at the tournament being co-hosted by the U.S., Mexico and Canada. It starts on June 11 in Mexico City and would be Messi’s sixth World Cup.

“It catches us at a different point in the season than in Europe. We’re going to start a tough preseason in January and we’re going to have a lot of games in a row with the league and the CONCACAF Champions League,” Messi said.

Related Content
Related Content

Messi and Inter Miami are preparing to face Vancouver in the MLS Cup final on Saturday.

If they play at the next World Cup, Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo, who recently qualified with Portugal, would surpass greats like Germany’s Lothar Matthäus, who played in five editions.

The eight-time Ballon d’Or winner said he has regular conversations with Argentine national team coach Lionel Scaloni about the role he could play.

“He always tells me that he’d like me to be in whatever position I’m assigned. We have a very trusting relationship, and we can talk about everything,” Messi said.

Published At:
SUBSCRIBE
Tags

Click/Scan to Subscribe

qr-code

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

MORE FROM THE AUTHOR

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

×

Today Sports News

Cricket News

  1. Australia Vs England Highlights, 2nd Ashes Test Day 2: AUS Take 44-Run Lead At Stumps As ENG Drop Five Catches

  2. Janakpur Bolts Vs Lumbini Lions Highlights, Nepal Premier League: Dilip Nath Finishes in Style As LUL Win By 4 Wickets

  3. India Vs South Africa 3rd ODI: Vishakhapatnam Weather Forecast, ACA-VDCA Stadium Pitch Report

  4. India Vs South Africa 3rd ODI: Check Match Prediction And Head-To-Head Records

  5. Australia Vs England, 2nd Ashes Test: Jofra Archer Cuts Short Jake Weatherald's Impressive Knock - Watch

Football News

  1. Bayern Munich 4-0 Tottenham Highlights, Club Friendlies: Kane, Coman Shine In Die Roten’s Pre-Season Rout Of Spurs

  2. Panathinaikos 0-0 Shakhtar Donetsk Highlights, UEFA Europa League Qualifiers: Goalless First Leg In Athens

  3. Ballon D’Or 2025: Complete List Of Awards And Nominees

  4. Durand Cup 2025: NEROCA FC And Indian Navy Share Spoils In Goalless Draw

  5. Premier League Transfers: Burnley Sign Leslie Ugochukwu From Chelsea For £23m

Tennis News

  1. Andy Murray Admits Coaching Stint With Novak Djokovic Was A 'Disappointment'

  2. Sumit Nagal Moves Into Australian Open Asia-Pacific Play-off Quarter-Finals

  3. Davis Cup 2025: Matteo Berrettini and Flavio Cobolli Powers Italy To Third-Straight Title Win

  4. Davis Cup 2025: Spain Sink Germany To Reach First Final Since 2019, Sets Up Titular Clash Against Italy

  5. Davis Cup 2025: Matteo Berrettini, Flavio Cobolli Send Italy To Third Straight Final

Badminton News

  1. Srikanth Kidambi Vs Jason Gunawan Highlights, Syed Modi International 2025 Final: Indian Ace's Title Drought Continues

  2. Treesa Jolly, Gayatri Gopichand Successfully Defend Syed Modi Doubles Title

  3. Syed Modi International 2025: Srikanth Cruises, Treesa–Gayatri Battle Through To Title Clash

  4. Srikanth Kidambi Vs Mithun Manjunath Highlights, Syed Modi International: Senior Pro Wins In Three Games, Enters Final

  5. Unnati Hooda Vs Neslihan Arın Highlights, Syed Modi International SF: Arın Stuns Top Seed Hooda To Reach Final

Trending Stories

National News

  1. Vladimir Putin India Visit: India, Russia Sign MoU For Cooperation In Port And Shipping Sector

  2. Self Respect Marriage: When Sukumaar Met Elakkiya

  3. Akhilesh Yadav Demands Transparency In UP SIR, Flags BLO Overwork

  4. Thane Brick Kiln Owner Booked for Human Trafficking, Bonded Labour

  5. Orange Alert Issued for Chennai and 3 Tamil Nadu Districts Amid Heavy Rainfall

Entertainment News

  1. Dhurandhar Review | An Occasionally Gripping Spy Drama Consumed By Pakistan, Persecution & Propaganda

  2. The Dhanush Phenomenon: Masculinity, Vulnerability And Stardom

  3. Gustaakh Ishq Review | An Itr-Drenched Ode To A Bygone Era

  4. Tere Ishk Mein Review | A Perplexing Resurrection Of The Aimless One-Sided Loverboy Sans Redemption

  5. Tamasha At 10 | The Curious Magic Of The Eternal Story About Storytelling

US News

  1. Trump Has ‘Nuanced’ View on H-1B Visas, Says White House Amid MAGA Criticism

  2. Trump Signals ‘Big Progress’ On Ukraine Talks As Zelensky Warns Against Territorial Concessions

  3. The Epstein Files: A Network of Criminal Socialites in a Rotten System Called Capitalism

  4. Trump Reasserts Claim Of Resolving India-Pakistan Standoff During Meeting With Mamdani

  5. US Military Deploys Massive Naval Force Near Venezuelan Coast, Escalating Tensions

World News

  1. Is The US ‘War on Drugs’ A Smokescreen To Pressurise Venezuela?

  2. India Sends More Modular Bridges To Cyclone-Hit Sri Lanka As Death Toll Nears 500

  3. Sri Lanka: Cyclone Ditwah Kills Over 480, Caused Severe Nationwide Damage

  4. Report: Only 37 Temples And Gurdwaras Operational In Pakistan

  5. Indonesia Floods: One Million Evacuated And Over 700 Dead

Latest Stories

  1. Why Uttarakhand Outpaced Jharkhand, Chhattisgarh: A Tale of Progress, Resources, Missed Opportunities

  2. Delhi Court Pushes ED National Herald Chargesheet Order To 16 December

  3. Southeast Asia Flood: Death Toll Surges To 174 In Indonesia; Sumatra

  4. India Vs Canada Highlights, Sultan Azlan Shah Cup: Jugraj Shines As IND Hammer CAN 14-3 To Book Final Spot

  5. Weekly Horoscope for November 30 - December 6, 2025: Major Progress Ahead for Aries, Taurus, Gemini, Scorpio & Pisces

  6. Daily Horoscope For November 29, 2025: Big Changes Ahead For Cancer, Scorpio, And Pisces

  7. Harvesting Death: How Olive Groves Became A Battlefield In Palestine

  8. Trump 'Terminates' 90% Of Biden's Executive Orders, Threatens Prosecution