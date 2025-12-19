Spain Vs Argentina, Finalissima 2026: Check Date, Venue Details As Messi And Yamal Go Head-to-head

Finalissima sees Messi-led ARG take on Yamal's ESP
The clash will also be a huge test ahead of the 2026 World Cup
Argentina are the most successful nation in the history of the competition
European champions Spain will face Copa America victors Argentina in next year's Finalissima, which will take place at Lusail Stadium in Qatar.
The contest between the two continental champions, which was revived back in 2021, will also see Lionel Messi take on current Barcelona star Lamine Yamal for the first time.
It will also provide both teams with a huge test ahead of the 2026 World Cup, which takes place across the United States, Canada and Mexico next summer.
Argentina are the most successful nation in the history of the competition, winning two of the three previous editions, including their 2022 triumph over Italy at Wembley Stadium.
Lautaro Martinez, Angel Di Maria and Paulo Dybala were all on target in a 3-0 win for Lionel Scaloni's side, with Messi also providing two assists in the contest.
The game is due to take place on March 27 next year, having previously been due to be played out in 2025, but extensive conflicts with other events led to its postponement.
Spain and Argentina have faced each other 14 times, with both nations winning six apiece. Their latest encounter saw La Roja win 6-1 in an international friendly in 2018.