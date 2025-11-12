Will Lionel Messi Return To FC Barcelona? Club President Joan Laporta Gives His Take

Barcelona president Joan Laporta has given update on Messi's return
Barcelona president Joan Laporta said it was "unrealistic" when asked about the possibility of record goalscorer Lionel Messi returning to the club.
Messi departed Barcelona in 2021 after a trophy-laden 17-year spell with the Blaugrana, for whom he netted 664 goals in 766 appearances across all competitions.
The 38-year-old has gone on to represent Paris Saint-Germain and Inter Miami, with the eight-time Ballon d'Or winner signing a new two-year deal with the MLS side last month.
Messi returned to Barcelona last weekend to visit the Camp Nou, which is currently being renovated, and meet up with his Argentina team-mates.
He has expressed his desire to play at the iconic stadium once it has been fully redeveloped, saying he would like to return and "not just to say goodbye, [but] as a player."
Laporta, however, played down the chances of him donning the Blaugrana shirt again, telling Catalunya Radio: "For me to make speculation that is unrealistic, nor do I think is fair, I believe that is not appropriate."
There was no official goodbye in front of the Barca fans for Messi, due to the club's financial difficulties and COVID-19 restrictions at the time he departed.
Laporta said Messi's time at Barcelona did not end the way he would have liked, and he hopes to hold a tribute match for the Argentine at the renovated Camp Nou.