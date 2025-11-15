James Anderson Tips Australia To Stay Favourites For Ashes 2025

James Anderson names Australia as favourites for Ashes 2025
The first Test of the series will be played on November 21
Australia captain Pat Cummins has been ruled out of the first Test
England's all-time leading Test wicket taker James Anderson believes Australia are still favourites to win the upcoming Ashes series.
The two sides will get the series underway on November 21 in Perth, with England looking to win the urn on foreign soil for the first time since 2010-2011.
Anderson was a part of that England side, yet the touring party have failed to win a single Test on their three visits Down Under since.
The fast bowler took 704 Test wickets throughout his career, with 117 of those scalps coming against Australia at an average of 35.97.
Australia have had batting problems recently, with their top order struggling for runs, while captain Pat Cummins has also been ruled out of the first Test.
Despite their problems, Anderson has backed his former rivals to retain their title this winter, albeit marginally.
“I don't think England are quite favourites, I'd say Australia are still favourites, in Australia,” Anderson told TNT Sports.
“There are question marks there, definitely, and there are cracks that England could potentially expose. There's a great chance for England to get on top early.
“They probably just edge out England in terms of being favourites, but I don't think there's much in it. It's a tough one to call, so I'd say Australia, just.”