Cold Wave Alert: Madhya Pradesh and Chhattisgarh Brace for Severe Conditions

Central India is experiencing severe cold wave conditions as the India Meteorological Department has issued alerts for Madhya Pradesh and Chhattisgarh through November 16. West Madhya Pradesh is facing the most intense cold wave to severe cold wave conditions through November 14, with isolated pockets of Eastern Madhya Pradesh and Chhattisgarh extending severe conditions through November 16. The unusually harsh winter onset is being driven by strong northeasterly winds originating from Himalayan snowfall regions, combined with clear skies that facilitate rapid heat loss during nighttime hours. Rajgarh in Madhya Pradesh has emerged as one of the coldest locations, recording a minimum temperature of just 7.4 degrees Celsius, significantly below normal for November. Similar sub-10°C readings have been reported across multiple districts, reflecting the intensity and widespread nature of this cold wave phenomenon.