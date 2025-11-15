Cold Wave Alert: Madhya Pradesh and Chhattisgarh Brace for Severe Conditions

Central India braces for severe cold wave through November 16. Rajgarh records 7.4°C with northeasterly winds intensifying conditions. Farmers warned of frost crop damage; residents advised warm clothing and limiting outdoor exposure.

Anjali Rawat (Avi)
Updated on:
Cold Wave Alert
Severe Cold Wave Alert As Odisha Shivers
Summary
  • IMD issues cold wave to severe cold wave alert for west MP through November 14; east MP and Chhattisgarh till November 16

  • Rajgarh in MP records 7.4°C minimum; multiple districts below 10°C with northeasterly winds intensifying the cold effect.

  • Day-night temperature gap is significant with maximums of 25-28°C and minimums of 7-10°C across affected regions

  • Shallow to moderate fog in western MP; residents advised warm clothing, and farmers warned of frost crop damage risk

Central India is experiencing severe cold wave conditions as the India Meteorological Department has issued alerts for Madhya Pradesh and Chhattisgarh through November 16. West Madhya Pradesh is facing the most intense cold wave to severe cold wave conditions through November 14, with isolated pockets of Eastern Madhya Pradesh and Chhattisgarh extending severe conditions through November 16. The unusually harsh winter onset is being driven by strong northeasterly winds originating from Himalayan snowfall regions, combined with clear skies that facilitate rapid heat loss during nighttime hours. Rajgarh in Madhya Pradesh has emerged as one of the coldest locations, recording a minimum temperature of just 7.4 degrees Celsius, significantly below normal for November. Similar sub-10°C readings have been reported across multiple districts, reflecting the intensity and widespread nature of this cold wave phenomenon.

Temperature Patterns and Alert Details

Cold wave conditions are likely to persist in scattered pockets over Madhya Pradesh and Chhattisgarh through November 15, with a slight reduction in distribution by November 16, when isolated pockets across both states will continue experiencing cold conditions. Minimum temperatures have been recorded between 7-10 degrees Celsius across western regions, with maximum temperatures in the 25-28 degrees Celsius range, creating significant day-night temperature fluctuations.

East Rajasthan and isolated pockets of Uttar Pradesh and Jharkhand are also experiencing similar cold conditions through November 16. The India Meteorological Department (IMD) attributes temperature declines of 5 degrees Celsius or more below normal to the influence of cold northeasterly wind systems. Shallow to moderate fog formation is becoming increasingly prevalent across western Madhya Pradesh during early morning hours, reducing visibility and intensifying the cold wind effect.

Health and Agricultural Impact

Residents are advised to limit outdoor exposure during peak cold hours, particularly in early mornings and late evenings when temperatures reach their lowest points. Vulnerable populations, including elderly citizens, children, and individuals with respiratory conditions, require additional protective measures. Wearing warm clothing and utilizing heating appliances cautiously are essential precautions.

Farmers should monitor crop irrigation schedules carefully, conducting evening irrigation to protect standing crops from frost-related damage during the coldest hours. The meteorological outlook indicates stabilization of temperature conditions after November 16, though persistent cool patterns will characterize the remainder of November across central India.

