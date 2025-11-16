Didier Deschamps: 'No Risk To Take' With Kylian Mbappe's Ankle Injury As Frenchman Flies Over To Madrid

Kylian Mbappe is back with Real Madrid as he continues to struggle with an ankle problem

Didier Deschamps doesnt want to take any risk with Kylian Mbappes Ankle Injury
France's captain Kylian Mbappe File Photo
Didier Deschamps says it was not worth taking a risk with Kylian Mbappe's injury, which is why he will not feature against Azerbaijan on Sunday.

France secured their spot at the 2026 World Cup on Thursday with a 4-0 win over Ukraine, with Mbappe scoring two goals and registering one assist in that victory.

The France captain has now scored 55 international goals, with his brace in that match bringing him up to 400 career goals for club and country.

However, he is back with Real Madrid as he continues to struggle with an ankle problem.

The only game that France have failed to win in qualifying was a 2-2 draw with Iceland, a match that Mbappe missed.

But Deschamps did not want to take any chances with the 26-year-old's injury.

"Kylian still has inflammation in his ankle," Deschamps told a press conference. "I've released him back to Real Madrid; their staff will decide what to do.

"There was no risk to take, as was the case with [Eduardo] Camavinga before him. No risks to take with anyone.

"He's back with his club. The 22 players who are here will be involved in the match."

Les Bleus are six points clear at the top of Group D heading into their final game against Azerbaijan, but Deschamps is determined to finish qualifying on a high.

Their hosts cannot qualify for next year's tournament in the United States, Canada and Mexico, having only claimed one point from their five games so far.

France are overwhelming favourites, winning 84.5% of the Opta supercomputer's pre-match simulations, though Deschamps is expected to ring in the changes.

One player who could benefit is Hugo Ekitike, who came off the bench to score against Ukraine, with Deschamps hailing his impact in that match.

"He made a very, very good entrance [against Ukraine]. Just under 30 minutes. That's good. All the better. He deserves credit," Deschamps said of Ekitike.

"He's one of the players who hasn't had much experience with us, but it's a positive thing, like for other players. He made a thunderous entrance. He even scored. He's happy, he's doing very well, he wants to play.

"They all have an interest in making the most of their playing time, and that was the case for him on Thursday."

