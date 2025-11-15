Kylian Mbappe Withdraws From France Squad Amid Ongoing FIFA World Cup European Qualifiers

Mbappé has withdrawn from the France squad due to inflammation in his right ankle
The decision comes just after his brace in France’s 4–0 win over Ukraine
Coach Didier Deschamps confirmed that France will take things cautiously as Mbappé undergoes evaluation
Kylian Mbappe has withdrawn from the France squad as he looks to gain further information on an ankle injury in Madrid.
The Los Blancos forward scored twice in France’s 4-0 victory against Ukraine to help his country book their spot at the 2026 World Cup.
His second goal was the 400th of his career for club and country, while it was his 55th for the national team, moving him two goals behind France’s all-time record scorer Olivier Giroud.
Mbappe has scored five goals and provided three assists in France’s World Cup qualifiers, but will now miss their final match against Azerbaijan on Sunday.
The only time Didier Deschamps’s side have failed to win during their qualification campaign was in their 2-2 draw against Iceland, when Mbappe was absent.
Mbappe is also the second Real Madrid player to withdraw from the France squad after Eduard Camavinga also left their training camp with a minor muscle injury.
Madrid will face Elche on November 23 in their next league game before travelling to Greece to play Olympiacos in the Champions League three days later.