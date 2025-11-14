France Vs Ukraine LIVE Score, FIFA World Cup European Qualifiers: Mbappe, Barcola Start For Les Bleus

Kylian Mbappe has scored in France's first two World Cup qualifiers

Hello, welcome to another exciting game in the FIFA World Cup 2026 European Qualifiers featuring France who are on a five-game winning streak (W4, D1) in all competitions since their thrilling 5-4 loss to European champions Spain in the UEFA Nations League semi-finals in early June. The Group D toppers are one win away from sealing their qualification whereas Ukraine atleast a point to stay in the hunt for qualification. Follow the live updates and scores from the FRA vs UKR match at the FIFA World Cup European qualifiers, right here

LIVE UPDATES

14 Nov 2025, 01:06:44 am IST France Vs Ukraine Live Score, FIFA World Cup Europe Qualifiers: H2H Total matches: 13 France won: 7 Ukraine won: 1 Draws: 5