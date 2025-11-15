Uttar Pradesh Weather Alert: Cold Wave Conditions and Temperature Decline Warning

Temperature Patterns and Regional Variations

Different regions of Uttar Pradesh exhibit distinct temperature patterns reflecting winter progression. Western districts experience relatively colder conditions with minimum temperatures in the 8-10 degree Celsius range, while eastern and southern regions maintain slightly higher readings between 10-12 degrees Celsius. Maximum daytime temperatures have also declined below normal, ranging from 24-27 degrees Celsius across most districts, creating significant day-night temperature differentials requiring clothing adjustments. The India meteorological department (IMD) attributes temperature declines of 5 degrees Celsius or more below normal to clear skies combined with cold northwesterly wind systems. Surface winds have been recorded at elevated speeds in several locations, contributing additional wind chill factors that intensify cold sensation throughout the state.