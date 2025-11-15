Uttar Pradesh Weather Alert: Cold Wave Conditions and Temperature Decline Warning

IMD issues cold wave alert for isolated UP pockets through November 16 with minimum temperatures at 8-10°C
Itawe records 8.4°C; western districts are colder while eastern regions maintain 10-12°C minimums through the forecast period.
Shallow to moderate fog expected across northeastern UP for the next four days; dry weather forecast through November 19
Temperature declines 2-4°C more than expected; wind speeds intensify the cold effect; residents are advised to wear warm clothing and take precautions
Uttar Pradesh is bracing for intensifying cold wave conditions as the Indian Meteorological Department forecasts severe temperature declines across the state through November 16. Isolated pockets of the state are expected to experience marginal to moderate cold wave conditions, particularly during early morning and nighttime hours when temperatures plummet significantly below normal levels. The meteorological center in Lucknow indicates that cold and dry northwesterly winds originating from the Himalayan snowfall regions are driving these harsh conditions.
Minimum temperatures are currently hovering between 8-10 degrees Celsius in various districts, with further declines of 2-4 degrees Celsius expected over the next few days. Itawe recorded one of the state's lowest temperatures at 8.4 degrees Celsius recently, signaling the intensity of the ongoing cold wave. Shallow to moderate fog formation is anticipated across northeastern regions for the next four days, reducing visibility and intensifying perceived cold through enhanced wind chill effects.
Temperature Patterns and Regional Variations
Different regions of Uttar Pradesh exhibit distinct temperature patterns reflecting winter progression. Western districts experience relatively colder conditions with minimum temperatures in the 8-10 degree Celsius range, while eastern and southern regions maintain slightly higher readings between 10-12 degrees Celsius. Maximum daytime temperatures have also declined below normal, ranging from 24-27 degrees Celsius across most districts, creating significant day-night temperature differentials requiring clothing adjustments. The India meteorological department (IMD) attributes temperature declines of 5 degrees Celsius or more below normal to clear skies combined with cold northwesterly wind systems. Surface winds have been recorded at elevated speeds in several locations, contributing additional wind chill factors that intensify cold sensation throughout the state.
Weather Outlook and Protective Measures
The weather forecast indicates predominantly dry weather conditions will prevail across Uttar Pradesh through November 19, with minimal precipitation expected. However, shallow to moderate fog will likely persist in isolated areas, particularly affecting early morning visibility for commuters and travelers.
Residents throughout the state are advised to wear warm, layered clothing, especially during early morning and evening hours when cold intensity peaks. Vulnerable populations, including elderly citizens, children, and individuals with respiratory conditions, require additional protective measures against prolonged cold exposure. Agricultural operations should be carefully monitored during frost-prone hours to prevent crop damage from extreme temperature declines.