Football

FIFA World Cup Qualifiers: Germany Blank Luxembourg 2-0, To Vie For Group A Top Spot With Slovakia

Germany are guaranteed of a top-two finish in Group A after Nick Woltemade scored twice in a scrappy 2-0 win at Luxembourg on Saturday (November 15, 2025). Elsewhere, Slovakia scored late to beat visiting Northern Ireland 1-0. “In the second half, the commitment was noticeably better, and we also scored two good goals,” Germany coach Julian Nagelsmann said. “We might have deserved to concede but we didn’t, so we can consider ourselves lucky.” Germany and Slovakia are level on points and will face off in Leipzig in a match that will decide the group winner.

Luxembourg vs Germany World Cup Soccer European Qualifiers-Christopher Martins
Luxembourg's Christopher Martins, right, fights for the ball with Germany's Aleksandar Pavlovic, center, during the 2026 World Cup group A qualifying soccer match between Luxembourg and Germany in Luxembourg. | Photo: AP/Geert Vanden Wijngaert
Luxembourg vs Germany World Cup Soccer European Qualifiers-Laurent Jans
Luxembourg's Laurent Jans, left, fights for the ball with Germany's Leroy Sane during the 2026 World Cup group A qualifying soccer match between Luxembourg and Germany in Luxembourg. | Photo: AP/Geert Vanden Wijngaert
Luxembourg vs Germany World Cup Soccer European Qualifiers-Nick Woltemade
Germany's Nick Woltemade, center, and Germany's Malick Thiaw, left, celebrate their win during the 2026 World Cup group A qualifying soccer match between Luxembourg and Germany in Luxembourg. | Photo: AP/Geert Vanden Wijngaert
Luxembourg vs Germany World Cup Soccer European Qualifiers-Nick Woltemade
Germany's Nick Woltemade, center, is congratulated after scoring his sides second goal during the 2026 World Cup group A qualifying soccer match between Luxembourg and Germany in Luxembourg. | Photo: AP/Geert Vanden Wijngaert
Luxembourg vs Germany World Cup Soccer European Qualifiers-Jonathan Tah
Germany's Jonathan Tah, left, goes up against Luxembourg's Christopher Martins during the 2026 World Cup group A qualifying soccer match between Luxembourg and Germany in Luxembourg. | Photo: AP/Geert Vanden Wijngaert
Luxembourg vs Germany World Cup Soccer European Qualifiers-Danel Sinani
Luxembourg's Danel Sinani, center, fights for the ball with Germany's Ridle Baku, center right, and Germany's Florian Wirtz, left, during the 2026 World Cup group A qualifying soccer match between Luxembourg and Germany in Luxembourg. | Photo: AP/Geert Vanden Wijngaert
Luxembourg vs Germany World Cup Soccer European Qualifiers-Christopher Martins
Luxembourg's Christopher Martins, right, fights for the ball with Germany's Aleksandar Pavlovic, center, during the 2026 World Cup group A qualifying soccer match between Luxembourg and Germany in Luxembourg. | Photo: AP/Geert Vanden Wijngaert
Luxembourg vs Germany World Cup Soccer European Qualifiers-Aiman Dardari
Luxembourg's Aiman Dardari, left, fights for the ball with Germany's Aleksandar Pavlovic, second left, during the 2026 World Cup group A qualifying soccer match between Luxembourg and Germany in Luxembourg. | Photo: AP/Geert Vanden Wijngaert
Luxembourg vs Germany World Cup Soccer European Qualifiers-Nick Woltemade
Germany's Nick Woltemade, center, fights for the ball with Luxembourg's Laurent Jans, right, during the 2026 World Cup group A qualifying soccer match between Luxembourg and Germany in Luxembourg. | Photo: AP/Geert Vanden Wijngaert
