FIFA World Cup Qualifiers: Germany Blank Luxembourg 2-0, To Vie For Group A Top Spot With Slovakia
Germany are guaranteed of a top-two finish in Group A after Nick Woltemade scored twice in a scrappy 2-0 win at Luxembourg on Saturday (November 15, 2025). Elsewhere, Slovakia scored late to beat visiting Northern Ireland 1-0. “In the second half, the commitment was noticeably better, and we also scored two good goals,” Germany coach Julian Nagelsmann said. “We might have deserved to concede but we didn’t, so we can consider ourselves lucky.” Germany and Slovakia are level on points and will face off in Leipzig in a match that will decide the group winner.
