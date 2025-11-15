Two Assam Residents Held In Manipur With Over 18 kg Of Opium

Authorities in Manipur’s Senapati district arrested two individuals from Assam after seizing more than 18 kilograms of opium from their vehicle.
Authorities in Manipur’s Senapati district arrested two individuals from Assam after seizing more than 18 kilograms of opium from their vehicle, police reported on Saturday.
According to officials, a joint team comprising state police personnel and CRPF troops intercepted a truck at the Maram Police Station checkpoint on Friday following a tip-off. During the search, officers discovered the drugs hidden inside the vehicle.
“Our teams recovered 18.2 kg of opium, concealed in the truck. Two persons from Assam's Kamrup district were arrested," a senior police officer confirmed. The seizure was carried out in the presence of a magistrate and independent witnesses, he added, noting that a case has been registered at the local police station.
The officer reiterated the force’s stance on narcotics operations, stating that the state police remains committed to a zero-tolerance approach toward drug trafficking and is continuing efforts to keep the district “safe and drug-free.”
Security forces in Manipur have been conducting regular search operations since ethnic violence erupted two years ago. The clashes between the Meitei and Kuki-Zo communities, which began in May 2023, have resulted in the deaths of more than 260 people and displaced thousands.
In response to the prolonged unrest, the Centre imposed President’s Rule in Manipur on February 13, following the resignation of Chief Minister N. Biren Singh. The state assembly, whose term runs until 2027, has been placed under suspended animation.
With PTI inputs