Bus plunges Into 70-Metre Gorge In Uttarakhand’s Tehri District, 5 Killed

A bus veered off the road near Narendranagar in Tehri Garhwal and fell into a 70-metre-deep gorge, killing five onboard.
The State Disaster Response Force deployed multiple teams and initiated a rescue operation to evacuate survivors and recover victims.
Officials report the bus carried approximately 30 to 35 passengers, many of whom are being taken to nearby hospitals; further details are awaited.
Five people were killed and several others injured on Monday after a bus carrying around 28 passengers plunged nearly 70 metres into a gorge near the Kunjapuri–Hindolakhal stretch in Narendranagar, Tehri district, officials said. A large-scale rescue operation is currently underway.
The State Disaster Response Force (SDRF) said the district control room alerted them on Monday afternoon, reporting that the bus had skidded off the road within the Narendranagar police station limits. Initial estimates suggested the vehicle was carrying between 30 and 35 passengers. In response, five SDRF teams from Post Dhalwala, Post Koti Colony and the SDRF Corps Headquarters were dispatched to the crash site.
Officials confirmed five fatalities at the spot. The remaining injured passengers are being brought up from the gorge and shifted to nearby hospitals for treatment.
Authorities said most of the passengers were believed to be from outside Uttarakhand. Further information is awaited and the report will be updated as more details emerge.