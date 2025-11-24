Bus plunges Into 70-Metre Gorge In Uttarakhand’s Tehri District, 5 Killed

A bus carrying around 28 passengers skidded off the road in Tehri district and fell into a gorge, killing five people. Rescue teams from the State Disaster Response Force are working to evacuate the injured and recover those at the crash site.

O
Outlook News Desk
Curated by: Jinit Parmar
Updated on:
Updated on:
tehri bus accident
Officials confirmed five fatalities at the spot. The remaining injured passengers are being brought up from the gorge and shifted to nearby hospitals for treatment. (representative image) Photo: PTI
info_icon
Summary
Summary of this article

  1. A bus veered off the road near Narendranagar in Tehri Garhwal and fell into a 70-metre-deep gorge, killing five onboard.

  2. The State Disaster Response Force deployed multiple teams and initiated a rescue operation to evacuate survivors and recover victims.

  3. Officials report the bus carried approximately 30 to 35 passengers, many of whom are being taken to nearby hospitals; further details are awaited.

Five people were killed and several others injured on Monday after a bus carrying around 28 passengers plunged nearly 70 metres into a gorge near the Kunjapuri–Hindolakhal stretch in Narendranagar, Tehri district, officials said. A large-scale rescue operation is currently underway.

The State Disaster Response Force (SDRF) said the district control room alerted them on Monday afternoon, reporting that the bus had skidded off the road within the Narendranagar police station limits. Initial estimates suggested the vehicle was carrying between 30 and 35 passengers. In response, five SDRF teams from Post Dhalwala, Post Koti Colony and the SDRF Corps Headquarters were dispatched to the crash site.

Officials confirmed five fatalities at the spot. The remaining injured passengers are being brought up from the gorge and shifted to nearby hospitals for treatment.

Authorities said most of the passengers were believed to be from outside Uttarakhand. Further information is awaited and the report will be updated as more details emerge.

Related Content
Related Content
Published At:
SUBSCRIBE
Tags

Click/Scan to Subscribe

qr-code

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

MORE FROM THE AUTHOR

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

×

Today Sports News

Cricket News

  1. India Vs South Africa LIVE Score, 2nd Test Day 3: IND All-Out For 201, Marco Jansen Takes A Six-For

  2. India Vs South Africa: Cricketing Taboo Of Follow On Returns After Guwahati Collapse

  3. India Vs South Africa, ODI Series: BCCI Announces Squad; Shubman Gill Officially Out - Check Who's In, Who's Out

  4. IND Vs SA, 2nd Test: When Was India Last Asked To Follow-On At Home – Check Details

  5. India Vs South Africa 2nd Test: Senuran Muthusamy Recalls 2019 Horror Tour - What Really Happened?

Football News

  1. Bayern Munich 4-0 Tottenham Highlights, Club Friendlies: Kane, Coman Shine In Die Roten’s Pre-Season Rout Of Spurs

  2. Panathinaikos 0-0 Shakhtar Donetsk Highlights, UEFA Europa League Qualifiers: Goalless First Leg In Athens

  3. Ballon D’Or 2025: Complete List Of Awards And Nominees

  4. Durand Cup 2025: NEROCA FC And Indian Navy Share Spoils In Goalless Draw

  5. Premier League Transfers: Burnley Sign Leslie Ugochukwu From Chelsea For £23m

Tennis News

  1. Davis Cup 2025: Spain Sink Germany To Reach First Final Since 2019, Sets Up Titular Clash Against Italy

  2. Davis Cup 2025: Matteo Berrettini, Flavio Cobolli Send Italy To Third Straight Final

  3. Roger Federer In International Tennis Hall Of Fame: Legend Elected In 1st Year Of Eligibility

  4. 'Heartbroken' Carlos Alcaraz Rules Himself Of Spain's Davis Cup Finals

  5. Davis Cup 2025: Belgium Down France To Book First Semi-final Spot

Badminton News

  1. Lakshya Sen Wins First Title Of 2025 With BWF Australian Open Super 500 Victory

  2. Japan Masters Preview: Indians In Action, Draw, Live Streaming - All You Need To Know

  3. PV Sindhu Withdraws From Remaining 2025 BWF Tour Events To Recover From Foot Injury

  4. French Open Badminton 2025 Preview: Satwik-Chirag Aim For Deep Run; Lakshya Faces Familiar Opponent

  5. BWF World Junior Championships 2025: Tanvi Sharma Ends India's 17 Year Wait With Silver Medal In Guwahati

Trending Stories

National News

  1. Breaking ‘Inherited’ Taboos: Why Kerala Muslims Are Remarrying Under Special Marriage Act

  2. Uttar Pradesh Weather Alert: Cold Wave Intensifies, Heavy Rain Expected November 26-28

  3. Prashant Kishor's Jan Suraaj Party Dissolves All Units After Bihar Poll Rout

  4. The Life and Times of Madvi Hidma 

  5. Bihar’s Growing Crisis of Muslim Representation: How Polarisation, Party Strategy, AIMIM Shaped 2025 Mandate

Entertainment News

  1. Veteran Actor Dharmendra Passes Away At 89, Confirms Karan Johar With A Heartfelt Tribute

  2. Remembering Dharmendra: The ‘Greek God’ Of Hindi Cinema

  3. Revisiting Dharmendra: Six Decades Of An Enduring Cinematic Legend

  4. Nishaanchi 2 Review | A Pointed Commentary On Vigilante Justice, Masculinities & The Sacrificing Mother Figure

  5. Wicked: For Good Review | A Dazzling Conclusion Questioning Apolitical Values In Troubled Times

US News

  1. The Epstein Files: A Network of Criminal Socialites in a Rotten System Called Capitalism

  2. Trump Reasserts Claim Of Resolving India-Pakistan Standoff During Meeting With Mamdani

  3. US Military Deploys Massive Naval Force Near Venezuelan Coast, Escalating Tensions

  4. Trump Aide Says ‘Communist’ Is Visiting White House As President Prepares To Meet Mamdani

  5. US Clears Over USD 90 Million Weapons Sale To India, Including Excalibur And Javelin Systems

World News

  1. G20 Security Success Must Become Standard For Citizens, Says Expert

  2. You Should Have Warned Us G20 is So Tough, We Might Have Run Away”: Ramaphosa’s Jibe At PM Modi

  3. Tension Mounts As Germany Urges Syrian Refugees To Return Home

  4. Amnesty Shares Video Of UK Police Arresting Protesting Mannequin

  5. How Politics Is Affecting The G-20 Forum

Latest Stories

  1. Dharmendra Dies At 89: Karan Johar, Kareena Kapoor Khan, Akshay Kumar Pay Emotional Tribute To The He-Man Of Bollywood

  2. Revisiting Dharmendra: Six Decades Of An Enduring Cinematic Legend

  3. No More Pocket Veto: How Justice Pardiwala’s Judgment in TN Governor’s case Redefined Assent to Bills

  4. Biratnagar Kings Vs Janakpur Bolts Highlights, Nepal Premier League 2025: BIK Beat JKB By 9 Runs In Low-Scoring Affair

  5. Remembering Dharmendra: The ‘Greek God’ Of Hindi Cinema

  6. Veteran Actor Dharmendra Passes Away At 89, Confirms Karan Johar With A Heartfelt Tribute

  7. Horoscope Today, November 24, 2025: What’s in Store for Virgo, Capricorn, Pisces & More

  8. Justice Surya Kant: 53rd Chief Justice Of India; Courter of Controversy