Uttarakhand's New Congress Chief Vows To Lead Party To Victory In 2027 Assembly Elections

Ganesh Godiyal took charge as the new Uttarakhand Congress chief and vowed to ensure the party’s victory in the 2027 assembly elections.
He emphasised unity, grassroots strengthening, and renewed outreach to counter the ruling BJP.
Godiyal replaced Karan Mahara in a leadership reshuffle aimed at reviving the Congress’s state prospects.
Newly appointed Uttarakhand Pradesh Congress Committee president Ganesh Godiya on Wednesday pledged to strengthen the party’s grassroots network and lead it to victory in the 2027 state assembly elections.
Addressing party workers after taking charge, Godiyal called for unity and discipline within the organisation, saying the Congress must act as a cohesive force to counter the ruling party’s influence. “Our mission is clear — to rebuild the party from the ground up and bring Congress back to power in 2027,” he said.
Godiyal replaced Karan Mahara as part of the party’s organisational overhaul. He said the Congress would focus on youth mobilisation, social justice, and people-centric governance to restore public faith ahead of the next polls.