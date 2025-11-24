Uttarakhand STF Busts Racket Trafficking Youths to Myanmar for Cybercrime Jobs

According to preliminary investigations, the victims were contacted in person or via mobile apps like Telegram and WhatsApp by Indian agents, who then sent them to Bangkok after extorting money.



Sunil Kumar, a resident of Jaspur in the Udham Singh Nagar district, Nirav Chaudhary, and Pradeep, inhabitants of Kashipur in the same district, have all been taken into custody thus far, according to STF Assistant Superintendent of Police Kush Mishra.