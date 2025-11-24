Uttarakhand STF Busts Racket Trafficking Youths to Myanmar for Cybercrime Jobs

Uttarakhand STF arrested three men accused of trafficking youths to Myanmar through Thailand to work in cybercrime centres.
The arrests follow the repatriation and interrogation of nine victims from Myawaddy’s KK Park.
Agents allegedly contacted victims on Telegram and WhatsApp, extorted money, and sent them abroad on Thai visas before illegally pushing them into Myanmar.
The Uttarakhand Special Task Force (STF) declared on Sunday that three people who were allegedly involved in the fraudulent transportation of passengers to Myanmar through Thailand in order to commit cybercrimes had been taken into custody.
The STF claims that during the interrogation of nine victims from the districts of Bageshwar, Pithoragarh, and Udham Singh Nagar who had just returned from Myanmar, their names surfaced.
It said that several young Indians from different states, including Uttarakhand, who were residing illegally in KK Park in Myawaddy town, Myanmar, were sent back home. After being transported from Delhi, the nine young people from Uttarakhand were given to their families.
According to the STF, after interrogation, it was discovered that Indian agents had reportedly transferred these young people overseas using Thai visas, cheated them of large sums of money, and then unlawfully infiltrated them in KK Park in Myawaddy.
According to preliminary investigations, the victims were contacted in person or via mobile apps like Telegram and WhatsApp by Indian agents, who then sent them to Bangkok after extorting money.
Sunil Kumar, a resident of Jaspur in the Udham Singh Nagar district, Nirav Chaudhary, and Pradeep, inhabitants of Kashipur in the same district, have all been taken into custody thus far, according to STF Assistant Superintendent of Police Kush Mishra.