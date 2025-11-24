Uttarakhand STF Busts Racket Trafficking Youths to Myanmar for Cybercrime Jobs

Three agents have been arrested for allegedly sending youths to Myanmar via Thailand on fake promises of jobs, where they were forced into cybercrime operations in Myawaddy’s KK Park.

O
Outlook News Desk
Curated by: Snehal Srivastava
Updated on:
Updated on:
Uttarakhand STF Busts Racket Trafficking Youths to Myanmar for Cybercrime Jobs
Uttarakhand STF Busts Racket Trafficking Youths to Myanmar for Cybercrime Jobs
info_icon
Summary
Summary of this article

  • Uttarakhand STF arrested three men accused of trafficking youths to Myanmar through Thailand to work in cybercrime centres.

  • The arrests follow the repatriation and interrogation of nine victims from Myawaddy’s KK Park.

  • Agents allegedly contacted victims on Telegram and WhatsApp, extorted money, and sent them abroad on Thai visas before illegally pushing them into Myanmar.

The Uttarakhand Special Task Force (STF) declared on Sunday that three people who were allegedly involved in the fraudulent transportation of passengers to Myanmar through Thailand in order to commit cybercrimes had been taken into custody.

The STF claims that during the interrogation of nine victims from the districts of Bageshwar, Pithoragarh, and Udham Singh Nagar who had just returned from Myanmar, their names surfaced.

A 26-year-old Dhanbad resident, Mohammed Shahzeb Rahman, has allegedly been held hostage by a cyber-fraud syndicate in Myanmar. - File photo
Jharkhand Youth Held Hostage by Cyber-Fraud Network in Myanmar; Embassy Steps In for Rescue

BY Outlook News Desk

It said that several young Indians from different states, including Uttarakhand, who were residing illegally in KK Park in Myawaddy town, Myanmar, were sent back home. After being transported from Delhi, the nine young people from Uttarakhand were given to their families.

According to the STF, after interrogation, it was discovered that Indian agents had reportedly transferred these young people overseas using Thai visas, cheated them of large sums of money, and then unlawfully infiltrated them in KK Park in Myawaddy.

According to preliminary investigations, the victims were contacted in person or via mobile apps like Telegram and WhatsApp by Indian agents, who then sent them to Bangkok after extorting money.

Sunil Kumar, a resident of Jaspur in the Udham Singh Nagar district, Nirav Chaudhary, and Pradeep, inhabitants of Kashipur in the same district, have all been taken into custody thus far, according to STF Assistant Superintendent of Police Kush Mishra.

Related Content
Related Content
Published At:
SUBSCRIBE
Tags

Click/Scan to Subscribe

qr-code

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

MORE FROM THE AUTHOR

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

×

Today Sports News

Cricket News

  1. India Vs South Africa LIVE Score, 2nd Test Day 3: Yashasvi Jaiswal, KL Rahul Eye Commanding Start In Guwahati

  2. India Vs South Africa, ODI Series: BCCI Announces Squad; Shubman Gill Officially Out - Check Who's In, Who's Out

  3. India Vs South Africa 2nd Test: Senuran Muthusamy Recalls 2019 Horror Tour - What Really Happened?

  4. IND Vs SA, 2nd Test Day 2: Senuran Muthusamy's Century Leads SA To 489 As IND Reach 9/0 In Reply

  5. Smriti Mandhana's Father Hospitalised, Cricketer's Wedding With Palash Muchhal Postponed - Report

Football News

  1. Bayern Munich 4-0 Tottenham Highlights, Club Friendlies: Kane, Coman Shine In Die Roten’s Pre-Season Rout Of Spurs

  2. Panathinaikos 0-0 Shakhtar Donetsk Highlights, UEFA Europa League Qualifiers: Goalless First Leg In Athens

  3. Ballon D’Or 2025: Complete List Of Awards And Nominees

  4. Durand Cup 2025: NEROCA FC And Indian Navy Share Spoils In Goalless Draw

  5. Premier League Transfers: Burnley Sign Leslie Ugochukwu From Chelsea For £23m

Tennis News

  1. Davis Cup 2025: Spain Sink Germany To Reach First Final Since 2019, Sets Up Titular Clash Against Italy

  2. Davis Cup 2025: Matteo Berrettini, Flavio Cobolli Send Italy To Third Straight Final

  3. Roger Federer In International Tennis Hall Of Fame: Legend Elected In 1st Year Of Eligibility

  4. 'Heartbroken' Carlos Alcaraz Rules Himself Of Spain's Davis Cup Finals

  5. Davis Cup 2025: Belgium Down France To Book First Semi-final Spot

Badminton News

  1. Lakshya Sen Wins First Title Of 2025 With BWF Australian Open Super 500 Victory

  2. Japan Masters Preview: Indians In Action, Draw, Live Streaming - All You Need To Know

  3. PV Sindhu Withdraws From Remaining 2025 BWF Tour Events To Recover From Foot Injury

  4. French Open Badminton 2025 Preview: Satwik-Chirag Aim For Deep Run; Lakshya Faces Familiar Opponent

  5. BWF World Junior Championships 2025: Tanvi Sharma Ends India's 17 Year Wait With Silver Medal In Guwahati

Trending Stories

National News

  1. Breaking ‘Inherited’ Taboos: Why Kerala Muslims Are Remarrying Under Special Marriage Act

  2. Uttar Pradesh Weather Alert: Cold Wave Intensifies, Heavy Rain Expected November 26-28

  3. Bihar’s Growing Crisis of Muslim Representation: How Polarisation, Party Strategy, AIMIM Shaped 2025 Mandate

  4. Day In Pics: November 23, 2025

  5. Prashant Kishor's Jan Suraaj Party Dissolves All Units After Bihar Poll Rout

Entertainment News

  1. Nishaanchi 2 Review | A Pointed Commentary On Vigilante Justice, Masculinities & The Sacrificing Mother Figure

  2. Wicked: For Good Review | A Dazzling Conclusion Questioning Apolitical Values In Troubled Times

  3. DIFF 2025 | Mapping Caste’s Endless Circuit

  4. Nayanthara At 41: Revisiting The Lady Superstar’s 6 Best Performances

  5. DIFF 2025 : I, The Song | Dechen Roder’s Seraphic Exploration Of Identity, Illusion & Invention

US News

  1. The Epstein Files: A Network of Criminal Socialites in a Rotten System Called Capitalism

  2. Trump Reasserts Claim Of Resolving India-Pakistan Standoff During Meeting With Mamdani

  3. US Military Deploys Massive Naval Force Near Venezuelan Coast, Escalating Tensions

  4. Trump Aide Says ‘Communist’ Is Visiting White House As President Prepares To Meet Mamdani

  5. US Clears Over USD 90 Million Weapons Sale To India, Including Excalibur And Javelin Systems

World News

  1. G20 Security Success Must Become Standard For Citizens, Says Expert

  2. Modi Calls For Global AI Compact And Human-Centred Tech At G20

  3. How Politics Is Affecting The G-20 Forum

  4. Tension Mounts As Germany Urges Syrian Refugees To Return Home

  5. Amnesty Shares Video Of UK Police Arresting Protesting Mannequin

Latest Stories

  1. Weekly Horoscope For November 23–29, 2025: Major Life Changes Ahead For Aries, Taurus, Leo & Scorpio

  2. Desecration Of A Sacred Memory: Haq And The Pitfalls Of Dramatising History

  3. Why Sassoon Fishing Community Is Up In Arms Against Mumbai Port Authority: Explained

  4. Trump And Mamdani Meet At White House, Focus On Affordability And Housing

  5. AUS Vs ENG 1st Test, Ashes: Head’s Century Seals Two-Day Eight-Wicket Win For Aussies

  6. Justice B.R. Gavai Steps Down as Chief Justice of India: A Career Rooted in the Constitution

  7. South Africa Declares Gender-Based Violence A National Disaster After Nationwide Protests

  8. 120 Bahadur Box Office Collection Day 1: Farhan Akhtar Starrer Off To A Slow Start