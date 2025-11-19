Jharkhand Youth Held Hostage by Cyber-Fraud Network in Myanmar; Embassy Steps In for Rescue

A 26-year-old Dhanbad resident, Mohammed Shahzeb Rahman, has allegedly been held hostage by a cyber-fraud syndicate in Myanmar’s Myawaddy region after being lured with the promise of a lucrative overseas job. His family has sought urgent intervention as the Indian Embassy works with Myanmar authorities to secure his safe release.

A 26-year-old Dhanbad resident, Mohammed Shahzeb Rahman, has allegedly been held hostage by a cyber-fraud syndicate in Myanmar. Photo: File photo
  • Shahzeb Rahman, an engineer from Dhanbad, is allegedly held hostage in Myanmar.

  • His mother reported that he is being tortured.

  • The State Migrant Control Room and Indian Embassy have taken up the case, rescue efforts are underway.

Mohammed Shahzeb Rahman, a 26-year-old youth from Dhanbad - Jharkhand  has been allegedly held hostage by cyber-fraud operators in Myanmar’s Myawaddy region. Shahzeb, a mechanical engineer and the only child of his mother, had been working in an IT firm in Bengaluru before he was lured abroad last year with the promise of a high-paying job.

KAYAH KARENNI STATE, MYANMAR. February 24, 2025: A soldier from an armed group fighting the Burmese army who took power in a coup in February 2021, stands in a camp for internally displaced people. - Photo by Thierry Falise/LightRocket via Getty Images

Myanmar Crisis Deepens: What The World Must Know
Myanmar Crisis Deepens: What The World Must Know

BY Luv Puri

According to officials, Shahzeb’s mother, Nishat Afroz, filed a complaint with the Jharkhand Chief Minister’s Office on November 12, saying her son was being tortured and threatened for ransom. She alleged that the operators forced the family to transfer over Rs 2 lakh and continued to demand more, warning they would kill him. PTI reported. 

Following a mother’s complaint, the State Migrant Control Room contacted the Protector of Emigrants in Ranchi and the Indian Embassy in Myanmar to locate and rescue Shahzeb. Officials said Shahzeb had first contacted his mother from a new WhatsApp number and later sent a Telegram message on October 9, stating he was being held captive in Myawaddy and tortured, according to PTI. 

His mother later claimed they had ended up sending over Rs 2 lakh to the number provided by the captors.

The Indian Embassy informed state authorities that they have taken up the matter with Myanmar officials. However, the rescue remains difficult and efforts to secure his safe return are underway. PTI reported. 

(With Inputs from PTI)

