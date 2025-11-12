India Calls Pakistan’s Allegations Linking Islamabad Blast to New Delhi 'Baseless' and 'Unfounded'

Summary Points:
India dismissed as “baseless” and “unfounded” Pakistan Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif’s claim that New Delhi was behind the Islamabad blast that killed nine people.
The rejection came a day after a car explosion near Delhi’s Red Fort killed 12 people; Prime Minister Narendra Modi vowed that those behind the attack “will not be spared.”
India on Tuesday unequivocally rejected Pakistan Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif's allegations claiming that a terror attack in Islamabad was carried out by New Delhi.
At least nine people were killed in Islamabad on Tuesday after an explosion tore through the parking area outside the District and Sessions Court. Sharif accused groups "active with Indian support" of being involved in the strike.
“These attacks are a continuation of India’s state-sponsored terrorism aimed at destabilizing Pakistan," he alleged.
Calling Pakistan’s accusations “baseless” and “unfounded” in a response to media queries, Official Spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal stated that India unequivocally rejects the allegations "being made by an obviously delirious Pakistani leadership."
“It is a predictable tactic by Pakistan to concoct false narratives against India in order to deflect the attention of its own public from the ongoing military-inspired constitutional subversion and power-grab unfolding within the country,” he mentioned.
Jaiswal added that the international community is well aware of the reality and “will not be misled by Pakistan’s desperate diversionary ploys.”
The deadly attack in Pakistan happened one day after a car explosion in New Delhi killed at least 12 people. The slow-moving car burst into a fireball on Monday evening near the historic Red Fort, injuring many and damaging nearby vehicles.
The anti-terror National Investigative Agency has formed a special team to investigate the blast. On Wednesday, forensic teams collected over 40 samples from the site, including two cartridges and traces of two different types of explosives.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi, who was an official visit to Bhutan on Tuesday, said that the conspirators behind the Delhi automobile explosion will not be spared as the investigative authorities will solve the case and put those involved to justice.