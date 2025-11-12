Over 40 Samples, Including Explosives and Cartridges, Collected from Red Fort Blast Site

Forensic teams have collected over 40 samples from the Red Fort blast site, including explosives and cartridges.
Preliminary analysis points to the presence of ammonium nitrate and a more potent explosive substance.
Investigators are probing possible terror links to a recent ammonium nitrate seizure in Faridabad.
Forensic teams investigating Monday’s explosion near the Red Fort have collected over 40 samples from the site, including two cartridges and traces of two different types of explosives. Officials said one of the explosive samples appears to contain ammonium nitrate, while the other seems to be more powerful and is undergoing further analysis.
The blast, which took place near the Red Fort metro station and killed at least 12 people, has prompted heightened security measures across the capital. A special team from the Forensic Science Laboratory (FSL) has been tasked with fast-tracking the analysis of evidence to determine the nature and source of the explosion.
Investigators are also examining possible links to a recent seizure of ammonium nitrate in Faridabad, where several arrests were made in connection with a suspected terror module. Authorities are working to establish whether the Red Fort explosion was an accident or a deliberate act of terror.
The Red Fort explosion occurred hours after eight arrests, including three doctors, and the recovery of 2,900 kg of explosives linked to a “white-collar” terror module reportedly associated with Jaish-e-Mohammed and Ansar Ghazwat-ul-Hind across Kashmir, Haryana, and Uttar Pradesh.
The Delhi Forensic Science Laboratory has collected 40 samples from the blast site, including vehicle fragments and human remains, for chemical analysis. PTI reported that a special team has been constituted for the examination.
The Delhi Police FIR termed the incident "a bomb blast," invoking sections relating to conspiracy and punishment for terror attacks under the Unlawful Activities Prevention Act (UAPA). While initial reports suggested three occupants in the car, investigations now indicate that Nabi was alone at the time of the explosion.