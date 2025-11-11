Priyank Kharge Calls Amit Shah 'Most Incompetent Home Minister', Demands Resignation After Red Fort Blast

"There is no accountability. He (Shah) is often referred to as the modern Sardar Patel, and repeatedly claims are made about a 56-inch chest. How many more people have to lose their lives before he resigns?" He further asked: "Why is Modi afraid to act against Amit Shah? Is he worried that his Gujarat secrets will come out in the open? There is a limit for everything, they are testing the patience of the people. In any other country, the Home Minister would have resigned by now. How many more people should die? There is intelligence failure... He should resign immediately." The blast occurred in a slow-moving car at a traffic signal near the Red Fort metro station in Delhi on Monday evening, killing 12 people and gutting several vehicles, officials said.