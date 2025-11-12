UN Chief Calls For Full Probe After Delhi Red Fort Car Blast; Offers Condolences

Antonio Guterres urges thorough investigation into the Red Fort explosion that killed 12; India rejects Pakistan’s accusations over Islamabad suicide attack.

Outlook News Desk
Curated by: Saher Hiba Khan
Updated on:
Pakistani officials said a suicide bomber detonated explosives near a police vehicle outside a court in Islamabad on Tuesday, killing at least 12 people and wounding 36 others. File Photo; Representative image
  • UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres calls for full investigation into Delhi car explosion near Red Fort.

  • Guterres extends condolences to victims and condemns terrorism “in the strongest terms.”

  • India rejects Pakistan PM Shehbaz Sharif’s claim linking Islamabad suicide bombing to Indian support.

United Nations Secretary-General António Guterres has offered condolences for the deaths and injuries caused by the car explosion near Red Fort in New Delhi and urged a full investigation, his deputy spokesperson said. According to PTI, Farhan Haq made the remarks at the UN’s daily briefing on Tuesday.

“We also, of course, send our condolences to the government and people of India for what has happened there, and that also needs to be fully investigated,” Haq said when asked about the Delhi explosion, which killed 12 people and injured many more, and about a separate suicide attack in Islamabad.

An ambulance arrives at the LNJP Hospital, where victims of the car blast that occurred near the Red Fort have been admitted, in New Delhi, Monday, Nov. 10, 2025. At least eight people were killed and 24 others suffered injuries in the incident.
After the Red Fort Blast, Grief and Waiting Outside LNJP Hospital

BY Fozia Yasin

On the Islamabad attack, Haq said: "What I can say is the secretary general is deeply saddened by the reported suicide attack, and he extends his condolences to the families of the victims and wishes a full recovery to those injured.” He added, “The secretary general condemns acts of violence and terrorism at the strongest terms. He reiterates that all perpetrators of terrorism must be held accountable, and he calls for a full investigation."

Pakistani officials said a suicide bomber detonated explosives near a police vehicle outside a court in Islamabad on Tuesday, killing at least 12 people and wounding 36 others.

Hours after the blast, Pakistan Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif accused groups “active with Indian support” of involvement in the strike.

Police personnel at the site in the aftermath of the blast that occurred near Red Fort Metro Station on Monday, killing at least nine people and gutting several vehicles, in New Delhi.
Red Fort Blast Likely Accidental During Transport Of Explosives, Delhi Police Say

BY Outlook News Desk

India rejected the allegation. External Affairs Ministry spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal described the claim as a predictable tactic by a “delirious” leadership to “concoct” false narratives, and added that “the international community is well aware of the reality and will not be misled by Pakistan's 'desperate' ploys.”

(With inputs from PTI)

Published At:
