Brazil 2-0 Senegal, FIFA International Friendly: Selecao Register Breezy Win
First-half goals from Casemiro (35th minute) and Estevao (28th) powered Brazil to a comfortable 2-0 win over Senegal in their FIFA international friendly match at the Emirates Stadium in London on Saturday (November 15, 2025). The Selecao thus got the tune-up they wanted, ahead of next year's World Cup. Carlo Ancelotti’s side leaned on their creative midfield and wide attackers to control possession, and the manager experimented substantially once the team had a two-goal cushion.
