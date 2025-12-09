FA Cup Third-Round Draw: Crystal Palace To Face Non-League Macclesfield; Tottenhan Play Aston Villa

Crystal Palace begin FA Cup title defence with a third-round trip to Macclesfield
Tottenham v Aston Villa headlines four all-Premier League ties, with Sunderland travelling to Everton and Newcastle hosting Bournemouth
Manchester United face Brighton at Old Trafford; Liverpool welcome Barnsley; and Manchester City host Exeter City
FA Cup holders Crystal Palace will start their defence of the trophy with a third-round tie at sixth-tier Macclesfield.
Macclesfield, who were revived as a phoenix club in 2020 after Macclesfield Town were wound up, were the lowest-ranked team in Monday's draw, sitting 14th in the National League North.
They beat fellow non-league clubs AFC Totton and Slough Town to reach round three, with their reward being a glamour tie against Oliver Glasner's 2024-25 champions, which will take place across the weekend of January 10 and 11.
Palace beat Manchester City 1-0 at Wembley Stadium last May to win their first-ever major trophy, with Eberechi Eze scoring the only goal and Dean Henderson saving an Omar Marmoush penalty.
The other standout tie will be a meeting between Tottenham and Aston Villa, which is one of four all-Premier League meetings.
Sunderland will visit Everton, Newcastle United will take on Bournemouth at St James' Park, while Manchester United are at home to Brighton.
Liverpool will welcome League One side Barnsley to Anfield, with Manchester City also at home to third-tier opposition, in the guise of Exeter City.
Portsmouth, who have lifted the trophy twice, including in 2008 under Harry Redknapp, are at home to Premier League leaders Arsenal.
The only other sixth-tier club to reach the third round, National League South contenders Weston-super-Mare, will visit Grimsby Town, who memorably dumped Manchester United out of the EFL Cup earlier this season.
Chelsea will travel across London to take on Charlton Athletic, while another meeting between capital clubs will see West Ham host Queens Park Rangers.