FA Cup 2025-26: Palace Begin Title Defence Against Macclesfield - All You Need To Know About 3rd Round Draw

FA Cup returns for the 3rd round of the 2025-26 season next month
A total of 32 matches will be played on January 10
Check full list of matches
One of England's oldest sporting competitions - the FA Cup is all set to return next month with the 3rd round set to take place on January 10 across different regions of the country.
A few exciting fixtures are on the cards as some Premier League clubs have been drawn against each other for the upcoming round. That includes the likes of Newcastle United who will welcome AFC Bournemouth at the St. James' Park.
Unai Emery's Aston Villa will take an away trip to face Tottenham Hotspur. Newly promoted side Sunderland will be visiting the Hill Dickinson Stadium to take on Everton, while Manchester United have been given a home draw against Brighton and Hove Albion.
Weston-super-Mare AFC, the competition's lowest ranked team, will be locking horns with league 2 side Grimsby Town in an away game. Top-flight leaders Arsenal, who will be vying for their record 13th FA Cup title, have a date with Portsmouth in the 3rd round.
FA Cup holders Crystal Palace will begin their title defence against National League outfit Macclesfield FC. Pep Guardiola's Manchester City, who were beaten 1-0 in the 2024-25 finale earlier this year, have been drawn against Exeter City from League One.
All 3rd Round FA Cup Fixtures On January 10
Wolves vs Shrewsbury Town
Doncaster Rovers vs Southampton
Tottenham vs Aston Villa
Port Vale vs Fleetwood Town
Preston North End vs Wigan Athletic
Ipswich Town vs Blackpool
Wrexham vs Nottingham Forest
Charlton Athletic vs Chelsea
Manchester City vs Exeter City
West Ham United vs QPR
Sheffield Wednesday vs Brentford
Fulham vs Middlesbrough
Everton vs Sunderland
Liverpool vs Barnsley
Burnley vs Millwall
Norwich City vs Walsall
Portsmouth vs Arsenal
Derby County vs Leeds United
Swansea City vs West Brom
Salford City vs Swindon Town
Boreham Wood vs Brackley Town or Burton Albion
Grimsby Town vs Weston-super-Mare
Hull City vs Blackburn Rovers
Newcastle United vs Bournemouth
MK Dons vs Oxford United
Cheltenham Town vs Leicester City
Cambridge United vs Birmingham City
Bristol City vs Watford
Stoke City vs Coventry City
Macclesfield FC vs Crystal Palace
Manchester United vs Brighton
Sheffield United vs Mansfield Town
FA Cup 2025-26 Tournament Details
4th Round: Saturday, February 14 2026
5th Round: Saturday, March 7 2026
Quarter-Finals: Saturday, April 4 2026
Semi-Finals: Saturday, April 25 2026
Final: Saturday, May 16 2026