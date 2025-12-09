FA Cup 2025-26: Palace Begin Title Defence Against Macclesfield - All You Need To Know About 3rd Round Draw

FA Cup is all set to return next month with the 3rd round set to take place on January 10 across different regions of the country, featuring 32 matches

Outlook Sports Desk
Curated by: Rohan Mukherjee
Updated on:
Updated on:
Palace Begin Title Defence Against Macclesfield - All You Need To Know About 3rd Round Draw
Crystal Palace members after winning FA Cup Photo: AP
  • FA Cup returns for the 3rd round of the 2025-26 season next month

  • A total of 32 matches will be played on January 10

  • Check full list of matches

One of England's oldest sporting competitions - the FA Cup is all set to return next month with the 3rd round set to take place on January 10 across different regions of the country.

A few exciting fixtures are on the cards as some Premier League clubs have been drawn against each other for the upcoming round. That includes the likes of Newcastle United who will welcome AFC Bournemouth at the St. James' Park.

Unai Emery's Aston Villa will take an away trip to face Tottenham Hotspur. Newly promoted side Sunderland will be visiting the Hill Dickinson Stadium to take on Everton, while Manchester United have been given a home draw against Brighton and Hove Albion.

Weston-super-Mare AFC, the competition's lowest ranked team, will be locking horns with league 2 side Grimsby Town in an away game. Top-flight leaders Arsenal, who will be vying for their record 13th FA Cup title, have a date with Portsmouth in the 3rd round.

FA Cup holders Crystal Palace will begin their title defence against National League outfit Macclesfield FC. Pep Guardiola's Manchester City, who were beaten 1-0 in the 2024-25 finale earlier this year, have been drawn against Exeter City from League One.

All 3rd Round FA Cup Fixtures On January 10

  • Wolves vs Shrewsbury Town

  • Doncaster Rovers vs Southampton

  • Tottenham vs Aston Villa

  • Port Vale vs Fleetwood Town

  • Preston North End vs Wigan Athletic

  • Ipswich Town vs Blackpool

  • Wrexham vs Nottingham Forest

  • Charlton Athletic vs Chelsea

  • Manchester City vs Exeter City

  • West Ham United vs QPR

  • Sheffield Wednesday vs Brentford

  • Fulham vs Middlesbrough

  • Everton vs Sunderland

  • Liverpool vs Barnsley

  • Burnley vs Millwall

  • Norwich City vs Walsall

  • Portsmouth vs Arsenal

  • Derby County vs Leeds United

  • Swansea City vs West Brom

  • Salford City vs Swindon Town

  • Boreham Wood vs Brackley Town or Burton Albion

  • Grimsby Town vs Weston-super-Mare

  • Hull City vs Blackburn Rovers

  • Newcastle United vs Bournemouth

  • MK Dons vs Oxford United

  • Cheltenham Town vs Leicester City

  • Cambridge United vs Birmingham City

  • Bristol City vs Watford

  • Stoke City vs Coventry City

  • Macclesfield FC vs Crystal Palace

  • Manchester United vs Brighton

  • Sheffield United vs Mansfield Town

FA Cup 2025-26 Tournament Details

4th Round: Saturday, February 14 2026

5th Round: Saturday, March 7 2026

Quarter-Finals: Saturday, April 4 2026

Semi-Finals: Saturday, April 25 2026

Final: Saturday, May 16 2026

Published At:
