Wrexham 1-0 Ipswich, FA Cup 2025-26: Josh Windass Strike Powers Red Dragon Into Fifth Round

With the narrow 1–0 victory over Ipswich Town F.C., Wrexham A.F.C. sealed a long-awaited return to the FA Cup fifth round for the first time in 29 years. Josh Windass’s composed first-half finish, crafted by Ryan Longman’s intelligent assist, ultimately proved decisive, while Arthur Okonkwo and a resolute defence stood strong under pressure. Despite Ipswich’s dominance in possession and late push for an equaliser, Wrexham’s discipline and determination ensured a historic night for the Red Dragons

P
Photo Webdesk
Updated on:
Updated on:
FA Cup: Wrexham vs Ipswich Town
Ipswich Town's Jacob Greaves, front, has a shot at goal blocked by Wrexham's George Dobson (15) during an English FA Cup fourth round soccer in Wrexham, Wales. | Photo: Martin Rickett/PA via AP
1/6
FA Cup: Ipswich Town vs Wrexham
Ipswich Town's Ivan Azon, center,and Wrexham's Callum Doyle battle for the ball during an English FA Cup fourth round soccer in Wrexham, Wales. | Photo: Martin Rickett/PA via AP
  • Facebook Social
  • Twitter Social
  • Google Plus Social
  • WhatsApp Social
2/6
FA Cup 2025-26: Wrexham vs Ipswich Town
Wrexham's Max Cleworth, left, and Ipswich Town's Chuba Akpom battle for the ball during an English FA Cup fourth round soccer in Wrexham, Wales. | Photo: Martin Rickett/PA via AP
  • Facebook Social
  • Twitter Social
  • Google Plus Social
  • WhatsApp Social
3/6
FA Cup 2025-26: Ipswich Town vs Wrexham
Wrexham's Ollie Rathbone, right, has a shot at goal against Ipswich Town during an English FA Cup fourth round soccer in Wrexham, Wales. | Photo: Martin Rickett/PA via AP
  • Facebook Social
  • Twitter Social
  • Google Plus Social
  • WhatsApp Social
4/6
FA Cup Soccer: Wrexham vs Ipswich Town
Ipswich Town's Jacob Greaves, right, blocks a cross as Wrexham's Sam Smith (28) looks on during an English FA Cup fourth round soccer in Wrexham, Wales. | Photo: Martin Rickett/PA via AP
  • Facebook Social
  • Twitter Social
  • Google Plus Social
  • WhatsApp Social
5/6
FA Cup Soccer: Ipswich Town vs Wrexham
Wrexham's George Dobson, bottom, and Ipswich Town's Jens Cajuste battle for the ball during an English FA Cup fourth round soccer in Wrexham, Wales. | Photo: Martin Rickett/PA via AP
  • Facebook Social
  • Twitter Social
  • Google Plus Social
  • WhatsApp Social
6/6
Britain FA Cup Soccer: Wrexham vs Ipswich Town
Ipswich Town's Chuba Akpom, right, shields the ball from Wrexham's George Dobson during an English FA Cup fourth round soccer in Wrexham, Wales. | Photo: Martin Rickett/PA via AP
  • Facebook Social
  • Twitter Social
  • Google Plus Social
  • WhatsApp Social
SUBSCRIBE
Tags

Click/Scan to Subscribe

qr-code

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

MORE FROM THE AUTHOR

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

CLOSE

Today Sports News

Cricket News

  1. England Vs Scotland LIVE Score, T20 World Cup 2026: Bethell-Banton Consolidate In Powerplay | ENG 43/2 (6)

  2. ICC T20 World Cup Dispatch: Australia Stunned By Zimbabwe, India Vs Pakistan Clouded By Rain

  3. Australia YouTuber Jake Jeakings In Heated Exchange With Pakistan Fan After Usman Tariq Controversy - Video

  4. Australia Vs Zimbabwe, ICC T20 World Cup 2026: Who Said What After Kangaroos' Embarrassing 23-Run Loss

  5. Carlos Brathwaite Calls Out Fake Tweet For Using His Name To Cause IND-PAK Rift On Social Media

Football News

  1. Bayern Munich 4-0 Tottenham Highlights, Club Friendlies: Kane, Coman Shine In Die Roten’s Pre-Season Rout Of Spurs

  2. Panathinaikos 0-0 Shakhtar Donetsk Highlights, UEFA Europa League Qualifiers: Goalless First Leg In Athens

  3. Ballon D’Or 2025: Complete List Of Awards And Nominees

  4. Durand Cup 2025: NEROCA FC And Indian Navy Share Spoils In Goalless Draw

  5. Premier League Transfers: Burnley Sign Leslie Ugochukwu From Chelsea For £23m

Tennis News

  1. Will Serena Williams Return To Professional Tennis? American Legend Listed For Comeback On February 22

  2. India Vs Netherlands, Davis Cup 2026 Qualifiers Day 2 Highlights: Suresh’s Heroics Lead IND to 3-2 Upset Over NED

  3. India Vs Netherlands, Davis Cup Qualifiers: Dhakshineswar Levels Tie After Nagal's Loss

  4. India 1-1 Netherlands, Davis Cup Qualifiers: Dhakshineswar Steps Up Again As Hosts Draw Level In Tie

  5. India Vs Netherlands Highlights, Davis Cup Qualifiers: Dhakshineswar Pulls Off Stunning Win After Nagal Setback

Badminton

  1. Badminton Asia Team Championships 2026: India Men Lose 1-3 To Korea, Women Fail To Defend Title After 0-3 Defeat

  2. India Vs Korea Highlights, Badminton Asia Team C'ships: Srikanth Win Goes In Vain; Indian Challenge Ends In Quarters

  3. India-W Vs China-W Highlights, Badminton Asia Team C'ships 2026 QF: IND Go Down 0-3 To CHN

  4. India Vs Japan Highlights, Badminton Asia Team Championships 2026: JPN Secure 3-2 Comeback Victory Over IND

  5. India-W Vs Thailand-W Highlights, Badminton Asia Team C'ships 2026: Malvika Bansod Loses, IND Go Down 2-3 In Group Y

Trending Stories

National News

  1. Bangladesh Explainer: Liberal BNP Dwarfs Jamaat-e-Islami In Post-Uprising Polls

  2. DMK Hits Back At Vijay, Says He Just Wants CM Post

  3. Caste in Classrooms: Discrimination in Higher Education

  4. Ideology Or Pragmatism: What Drives The DMK’s Anathema To Coalition Rule?

  5. Govt Drops Move Against Rahul, BJP MP Files Notice

Entertainment News

  1. The Tablet Review | Love’s Labour In The Shadow Of Stigma

  2. Varun Tandon Interview | “People Respond When They See Passion And Honesty In Your Work”

  3. Seven Years Of Kumbalangi Nights | Of Lost Fathers And Found Families

  4. Trijya Review | A Sensitive Meditation On The Slow Orbit Of Becoming

  5. The 2016 Throwback: How Courage Has Drifted To The Margins Of Bollywood In 2026

US News

  1. The Epstein Files And Crypto’s Origins

  2. Clintons Call For Epstein Testimony To Be Held Publicly

  3. US To Invest $1.3 Billion In Reko Diq Copper-Gold Mine In Pakistan’s Balochistan

  4. Xi Jinping Tells Trump Taiwan Is ‘Most Important Issue’ In China–US Relations

  5. Trump, Modi Seal Trade Deal: Tariff Reduced To 18%, Says US President

World News

  1. Bangladesh’s Democratic Mandate And Its Message To India And The World

  2. Arundhati Roy Pulls Out of Berlinale 2026 Over Jury’s Gaza Remarks

  3. Nepal Embassy Warns Citizens After Meghalaya Mine Tragedy

  4. Bangladesh Elections 2026: Awami League Missing For First Time In Three Decades

  5. Bangladesh Election Results 2026: BNP's New Son-Rise

Latest Stories

  1. Pothole Deaths In India Rise 53% In 5 Years: 9,438 Killed Between 2020-2024

  2. Polyphonic Left, Proxy Islamophobia And Communal Engineering In Kerala

  3. EC Appoints NK Mishra As Special Observer For West Bengal Assembly Polls 2026

  4. Anand Ramanand Sagar Chopra, Son Of Ramanand Sagar, Passes Away At 84

  5. Nikhil Gupta Pleads Guilty In US Plot To Assassinate Khalistani Leader Gurpatwant Singh Pannun

  6. Pakistan Vs Germany Hockey Highlights, FIH Pro League: Honamas Drub Green Shirts In Hobart

  7. Ireland Vs Oman Highlights, T20 World Cup 2026: Lorcan Tucker's 94* Power IRE To 96-Run Victory Over OMN

  8. O' Romeo Box Office Collection Day 1: Shahid Kapoor-Starrer Fails To Earn In Double-Digit