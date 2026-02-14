Wrexham 1-0 Ipswich, FA Cup 2025-26: Josh Windass Strike Powers Red Dragon Into Fifth Round
With the narrow 1–0 victory over Ipswich Town F.C., Wrexham A.F.C. sealed a long-awaited return to the FA Cup fifth round for the first time in 29 years. Josh Windass’s composed first-half finish, crafted by Ryan Longman’s intelligent assist, ultimately proved decisive, while Arthur Okonkwo and a resolute defence stood strong under pressure. Despite Ipswich’s dominance in possession and late push for an equaliser, Wrexham’s discipline and determination ensured a historic night for the Red Dragons
1/6
2/6
3/6
4/6
5/6
6/6
MOST POPULAR
WATCH
MORE FROM THE AUTHOR
PHOTOS
CLOSE