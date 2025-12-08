Neymar To Undergo Knee Surgery After Inspiring Santos’ Survival

Santos defeated Cruzeiro 3-0 to guarantee their place in Brazil’s top flight next season, avoiding a second relegation in three years
Neymar, limited to 19 league matches, rediscovered his form at the crucial moment, scoring four goals across his previous three outings
Neymar confirmed he will undergo knee surgery after playing through discomfort to assist Santos’ fight against the drop
Neymar is set for knee surgery after he helped Santos avoid relegation from Brazil's top flight.
Santos beat Cruzeiro 3-0 on Sunday to ensure they will play in Serie A next season, staving off an immediate return to the second tier.
They have only been relegated once in their history, with that drop down to the second tier coming in 2023.
Neymar has endured an injury-hit campaign, managing just 19 Serie A appearances, but the former Barcelona and Paris Saint-Germain star has stepped up for Santos in the run-in, scoring four goals across their last three matches.
Thaciano netted twice and Joao Schmidt netted Santos' other goal against Cruzeiro, with Neymar having four shots and creating three chances.
Brazil boss Carlo Ancelotti has kept the door open for Neymar to return to the fold for Brazil, who he has not featured for since 2023, ahead of next year's World Cup, but the 33-year-old will now have to go under the knife to resolve a knee issue.
"I came for this, to try to help the best way I can. These have been tough weeks for me," Neymar said.
"I thank those who were with me to lift me up. If it weren't for them, I wouldn't have played these matches because of these injuries, this knee problem.
"I need to rest and then we will have this knee surgery."