Copa Do Brasil Semi-Finals Live Streaming: When, Where To Watch 2nd-Leg Matches

Check live streaming, timings, venue and head-to-head results for the Corinthians vs Cruzeiro and Fluminense vs Vasco da Gama, Semi-Finals, 2nd leg tie in the Copa do Brasil 2025

Outlook Sports Desk
Curated by: Deepak Joshi
Updated on:
Updated on:
  • Corinthians take a 1–0 aggregate lead into the home second leg

  • Vasco arrive with a 2–1 first-leg advantage

  • Check live streaming details for the matches

Corinthians host Cruzeiro at the Neo Química Arena with everything to play for after edging a tight first leg 1-0 away in Belo Horizonte. That slender advantage means Timao can go into Sunday’s clash feeling confident, but Cruzeiro, one of Brazil’s strongest campaigns this year, will feel hard done by and eager to overturn the deficit on the road.

Both teams know the Cup final is within touching distance, and with silverware on the line, this promises to be a tactical chess match as much as a test of nerve.

On the historical front, these sides have met 36 times competitively, and the rivalry has been balanced with 15 wins each and 6 draws, emphasizing how tight and unpredictable this duel can be. Cruzeiro’s league form suggests they have quality and momentum, but Corinthians’ resilience under pressure has been a theme throughout the season.

With both clubs desperate for a spot in the final, and bragging rights between two traditional Brazilian powers, expect an absorbing second leg that could hinge on a moment of individual brilliance or a tactical gamble.

Fluminense vs Vasco da Gama (Semi-final 2nd Leg)

In the other semi-final, Fluminense return to Maracanã needing to overturn a 1-2 first-leg loss to Vasco da Gama after a dramatic late goal from Pablo Vegetti in Rio. The Cruzmaltino’s away win hands them a precious lead, and Fluminense will have to summon both creativity and composure to overturn the deficit in front of their home crowd. It’s not just about tactics, this clash is a classic Rio derby, where passion, history, and cup ambition collide.

Head-to-head context adds even more spice: in their recent meetings this season, Fluminense have had the better of Vasco overall, but the club from São Januário showed grit and opportunism in the first leg. The semi-final now swings on how Fluminense respond to the setback, and whether Vasco can keep their shape and composure while defending a narrow lead. With a final berth at stake, this second leg could easily go to the wire, and fans of both clubs will be bracing for drama

Copa do Brasil 2025 Semi-Finals, 2nd-Leg: Live Streaming Details

When and where will the Corinthians vs Cruzeiro and Fluminense vs Vasco da Gama match of the Copa do Brasil 2025 be played?

The Corinthians vs Cruzeiro match of the Copa do Brasil 2025 will be played at Neo Química Arena on December 15, 2025 (Sunday) IST. The match will start at 2:30 am IST. While the Fluminense vs Vasco da Gama match will be played at the Estádio do Maracanã stadium, Rio de Janeiro on December 15, 2025 (Monday) at 5:00 AM IST.

Where to live-stream Corinthians vs Cruzeiro and Fluminense vs Vasco da Gama match of the Copa do Brasil 2025 match?

The Copa do Brasil 2025 won't be available for streaming and telecast in India. However, fans in Brazil can watch it on - Globoplay, Zapping, Claro TV+, Amazon Prime Video, Sky+, Vivo Play, SporTV, Premiere.

Published At:
