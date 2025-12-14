Copa Do Brasil Semi-Finals Live Streaming: When, Where To Watch 2nd-Leg Matches

Head-to-head context adds even more spice: in their recent meetings this season, Fluminense have had the better of Vasco overall, but the club from São Januário showed grit and opportunism in the first leg. The semi-final now swings on how Fluminense respond to the setback, and whether Vasco can keep their shape and composure while defending a narrow lead. With a final berth at stake, this second leg could easily go to the wire, and fans of both clubs will be bracing for drama