Palmeiras Vs Flamengo Live Score, Copa Libertadores Final: Who Takes South America’s Biggest Prize | Photo: AP/Bruna Prado

Welcome to the live coverage of the Copa Libertadores Final between Palmeiras and Flamengo at San Siro on Sunday, November 30, 2025. In the 2025 Libertadores final, Palmeiras and Flamengo meet at Lima’s Estadio Monumental after dramatic semifinals. Palmeiras pulled off one of the tournament’s great comebacks, overturning a 3–0 first-leg deficit against LDU Quito with a 4-0 rout at home to reach the final. Meanwhile Flamengo edged past Racing Club over two legs, holding on after a red card in the second leg to secure a 1-0 aggregate win. On paper, it’s another chapter in a rivalry that’s dominated South American football since 2019. Palmeiras arrives with continental pedigree and firepower up front, while Flamengo brings momentum and composure under pressure. Expect a tactical, tightly contested affair, with the trophy up for grabs and history on the line.

