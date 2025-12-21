Vasco Da Gama Vs Corinthians Live Streaming, Copa Do Brasil 2025 Final: When, Where To Watch 2nd Leg On TV And Online

Vasco da Gama, Corinthians take on each other in the 2nd leg
Both sides cancelled each other out in the 1st leg of the Copa Do Brasil 2025 final
Memphis Depay, Phillipe Coutinho add star power to the game
Vasco da Gama will look to make full use of their home turf when they go head-to-head against Corinthians in the 2nd leg of the Copa Do Brasil 2025 final, to be played on Sunday, December 21 (Monday, December 22 IST).
The second leg of the final will be played in Rio de Janeiro at Sao Januario. Both teams cancelled each other out in the first leg despite Corinthians having bulk of the possession.
Vasco, who had 12 shots, failed to produce zero shots on target whereas their opponents had two. Corinthians' forward line consists of former Man United forward Memphis Depay, who will look to make inroads in the game.
Moreover, Phillipe Coutinho makes up the star attraction on the Vasco da Gama side.
Match Details
Match: Vasco da Gama vs Corinthians
Date: 22 Dec 2025
Time: 2:30am IST
Venue: Estádio São Januário, Rio de Janeiro
Vasco Da Gama vs Corinthians, Copa Do Brasil 2025 Final 2nd Leg: Live Streaming Details
The Copa do Brasil 2025 won't be available for streaming and telecast in India. However, fans in Brazil can watch it on - Globoplay, Zapping, Claro TV+, Amazon Prime Video, Sky+, Vivo Play, SporTV, Premiere.