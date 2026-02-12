Atletico Madrid Vs Barcelona LIVE Score, Copa del Rey 2025-26 Semi-Final Leg 1: Barca Aim To Topple Los Rojiblancos

Atletico Madrid Vs Barcelona LIVE Score, Copa del Rey 2025-26 Semi-Final Leg 1: Lamine Yamal celebrates opening goal. | Photo: AP/Joan Monfort

Atletico Madrid vs Barcelona LIVE Score, Copa del Rey 2025-26 Semi-Final Leg 1: Hello and welcome to our live coverage of the first leg at Riyadh Air Metropolitano on Friday, 13 February. Atletico aim to avenge last season’s semi-final exit but come in with mixed form, sitting third in La Liga. Barcelona, in contrast, are flying under Hansi Flick, winning their last six games and topping the table. With Atletico chasing silverware and Barcelona targeting another Copa del Rey final, this first leg promises an exciting showdown.

LIVE UPDATES

13 Feb 2026, 12:33:11 am IST Atletico Madrid Vs Barcelona LIVE Score, Copa del Rey 2025-26 Semi-Final Leg 1: Starting XIs 𝐀𝐋𝐈𝐍𝐄𝐀𝐂𝐈𝐎́ ️🏆#AtletiBarça pic.twitter.com/URtxy0CVvW — FC Barcelona (@FCBarcelona_cat) February 12, 2026 ❤️‍🔥 STARTING XI ❤️‍🔥 pic.twitter.com/VYIeawWQtC — Atlético de Madrid (@atletienglish) February 12, 2026

13 Feb 2026, 12:11:59 am IST Atletico Madrid Vs Barcelona LIVE Score, Copa del Rey 2025-26 Semi-Final Leg 1: Streaming Info The Atletico Madrid vs Barcelona, Copa Del Rey Semi-Final 1st Leg match will be streamed live on FanCode app and website.