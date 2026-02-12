Atletico Madrid Vs Barcelona LIVE Score, Copa del Rey 2025-26 Semi-Final Leg 1: Barca Aim To Topple Los Rojiblancos

Atletico Madrid vs Barcelona LIVE Score, Copa del Rey 2025-26 Semi-Final Leg 1: Follow play-by-play updates from the Copa del Rey 2025-26 semi-final first leg clash between Atletico Madrid and Barcelona on Friday, 13 February

Atletico Madrid Vs Barcelona LIVE Score, Copa del Rey 2025-26 Semi-Final Leg 1 Updates
Atletico Madrid Vs Barcelona LIVE Score, Copa del Rey 2025-26 Semi-Final Leg 1: Lamine Yamal celebrates opening goal. | Photo: AP/Joan Monfort
Atletico Madrid vs Barcelona LIVE Score, Copa del Rey 2025-26 Semi-Final Leg 1: Hello and welcome to our live coverage of the first leg at Riyadh Air Metropolitano on Friday, 13 February. Atletico aim to avenge last season’s semi-final exit but come in with mixed form, sitting third in La Liga. Barcelona, in contrast, are flying under Hansi Flick, winning their last six games and topping the table. With Atletico chasing silverware and Barcelona targeting another Copa del Rey final, this first leg promises an exciting showdown.
LIVE UPDATES

Atletico Madrid Vs Barcelona LIVE Score, Copa del Rey 2025-26 Semi-Final Leg 1: Starting XIs

Atletico Madrid Vs Barcelona LIVE Score, Copa del Rey 2025-26 Semi-Final Leg 1: Streaming Info

The Atletico Madrid vs Barcelona, Copa Del Rey Semi-Final 1st Leg match will be streamed live on FanCode app and website.

Atletico Madrid Vs Barcelona LIVE Score, Copa del Rey 2025-26 Semi-Final Leg 1: Hello!

Hello and welcome back to our live blog! Today’s clash features Atletico Madrid vs Barcelona – stay tuned for live updates as the action unfolds.

