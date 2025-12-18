Corinthians Vs Vasco Da Gama Preview, Copa Do Brasil 2025 Final: Two Rivals Meet In First-Ever Final Clash

Corinthians and Vasco de Gama will play in their first-ever Copa do Brasil final from December 18-21
They won and lost against each other once in the league stage
The match will be played at the Neo Química Arena, São Paulo, Brazil
Cornithians will lock horns with Vasco da Gama in the first leg of the finals of Copa do Brasil at Neo Química Arena stadium, São Paulo city, Brazil on 18 December 2025.
Match Details
Match: Corinthians - Vasco da Gama
Date: 18 Dec 2025
Time: 00:30 UTC
Venue: Neo Química Arena, São Paulo, Brazil
Preview
The stakes in this match will be high as two giants of Brazil will face each other for the first time in the finals of the Copa do Brasil. Both teams faced each other twice in the season, where Corinthians cruised past Vasco da Gama by 3-0 for the first time, while Timao helped Vasco squeak past Corinthians 3-2, in an intense clash.
Corinthians' Journey
Corinthians started their journey in the tournament against Grêmio Novorizontino, where they registered a 2-0 win across both legs. They marched on to Neo Química Arena and Allianz Parque, respectively, to face the bitter rivals Palmerias. There they thumped Palmerias by 1-0 and 2-0 in both legs, heading onto play Athletico Paranaense. Here also, they put on a dominant show to win it 3-0 aggregate across both legs, thus reaching the semi-finals.
The semi-final against the strong Cruzeiro was a gripping one. After winning the first away leg by 2-0, they faltered and lost the one at home by 2-0, resulting in the game going to a penalty shootout. But eventually they managed to keep their calm and won the penalty shootout by 5-4 to book a place in the finals.
Vasco da Gama's Journey
Vasco da Gama got a comprehensive 3-0 away win against União Rondonópolis. However, their 2nd game against Operário Ferroviário turned out to be a riveting clash, drawing 1-1 in both legs, but Vasco eventually came out on top in the penalties by 7-6. In the next round, they registered an easy 3-1 aggregate victory over CSA, but the next clash against rivals Botafogo went into penalties after they drew 2-2 in both legs. Vasco again managed to keep their nerve and won the penalties by 5-3, marching into the semis.
In the semi-finals against Fluminense, they went into their 3rd penalty shootouts of the season after losing the 2nd leg by 1-0, having won the first by 2-1. Here also they pipped the opposition by 4-3 in the penalties to book a place in the finals to face the Corinthians.
Corinthians Vs Vasco Da Gama, Copa Do Brasil 2025 Final: Live Streaming Details
The Copa do Brasil 2025 won't be available for streaming and telecast in India. However, fans in Brazil can watch it on - Globoplay, Zapping, Claro TV+, Amazon Prime Video, Sky+, Vivo Play, SporTV, Premiere.