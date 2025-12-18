Corinthians Vs Vasco Da Gama Preview, Copa Do Brasil 2025 Final: Two Rivals Meet In First-Ever Final Clash

Vasco da Gama got a comprehensive 3-0 away win against União Rondonópolis. However, their 2nd game against Operário Ferroviário turned out to be a riveting clash, drawing 1-1 in both legs, but Vasco eventually came out on top in the penalties by 7-6. In the next round, they registered an easy 3-1 aggregate victory over CSA, but the next clash against rivals Botafogo went into penalties after they drew 2-2 in both legs. Vasco again managed to keep their nerve and won the penalties by 5-3, marching into the semis.