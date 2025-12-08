IND Vs RSA, 1st T20I: India Train Hard At Barabati Stadium On Match Eve
The Indian T20I squad did the hard yards in training on Monday (December 8, 2025), ahead of the first game against South Africa at the Barabati Stadium in Cuttack. Apart from captain Suryakumar Yadav and other T20I regulars like Abhishek Sharma and Tilak Varma, vice-captain Shubman Gill was seen practising at the ground, where he will make a comeback from injury. Having recovered from a neck spasm, Gill was cleared to play in the five-match series by the Centre of Excellence in Bengaluru. Also returning to the international fold is Hardik Pandya, who had suffered a quadriceps injury during the Asia Cup. He arrived a day ahead of the squad, trained solo at the Barabati Stadium, bowled for 20 minutes and went through an extended physical routine.
1/9
2/9
3/9
4/9
5/9
6/9
7/9
8/9
9/9
Get the Latest Cricket News, today's match Live Cricket Scores, Match Results, and upcoming cricket series & schedule at Outlook India. To follow our special coverage of the India vs South Africa 2025, news updates, IND vs SA Test, ODI & T20I schedule, full squads, and batting & bowling stats.
MOST POPULAR
WATCH
MORE FROM THE AUTHOR
CLOSE