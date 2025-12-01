Mumbai AQI at 111: City Under Smog as GRAP-4 Restrictions Kick In

Mumbai AQI improves to 111 but smog persists. BMC activates GRAP-4 restrictions in hotspots like Mazgaon and Malad, shutting non-compliant construction sites and fining polluters.

Mumbai AQI
Photo: PTI
Summary
  • Mumbai AQI today stands at 111 (moderate) with improved readings, but smog persists; hotspots like Mazgaon and Malad recently crossed 300+.

  • GRAP 4 restrictions in Mumbai activated in 8 high-pollution zones including Deonar, Powai, and Borivali East to curb emissions.

  • BMC pollution control measures include shutting down 53 non-compliant construction sites and penalizing polluting industrial units.

  • Mumbai air pollution strategy focuses on dust control, road washing, and monitoring vehicle emissions without a city-wide vehicle ban.

Mumbai AQI today reflects a "moderate" reading of 111, offering a slight reprieve from the recent toxic spikes that triggered alarm bells across the city. Despite this numerical improvement, a thin layer of smog continues to hover over iconic skylines like Marine Drive, signaling that the Mumbai air pollution crisis is far from over. In response to persistent high pollution levels in specific pockets, the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) has activated GRAP 4 in Mumbai, targeting eight critical hotspots where the Air Quality Index (AQI) has repeatedly exceeded 300. This targeted enforcement aims to curb dust and emissions at their source without imposing a blanket lockdown on the entire metropolis. The BMC pollution actions underscore a shift towards hyper-local management, focusing on areas such as Mazgaon, Malad, Deonar, and Powai, where construction dust and industrial emissions are rampant.

GRAP-4 Implementation and Restrictions

Unlike Delhi's city-wide approach, the GRAP 4 restrictions in Mumbai are being applied selectively to the most affected wards. The BMC has identified zones where AQI has consistently remained in the "Poor" to "Very Poor" categories and initiated stringent measures.

  • Construction Ban: A strict Mumbai construction ban is in effect for sites violating dust control norms. BMC flying squads have already inspected 70 sites and issued stop-work notices to 53 locations, including major projects in Malad West and Mazgaon, for failing to adhere to the 28-point pollution control guidelines.

  • Industrial Crackdown: Small-scale industries, particularly bakeries in Mazgaon and marble-cutting units in Andheri East, have been directed to demolish polluting chimneys or switch to cleaner technologies. Ready-mix concrete (RMC) plants in Deonar are also under scrutiny for their contribution to particulate matter.

BMC's Strategic Pollution Control Measures

The BMC pollution control measures emphasize "positive interventions" over widespread shutdowns.

  • Dust Mitigation: To combat road dust, a primary pollutant, the civic body has deployed water tankers and misting machines for deep cleaning of major and minor roads in the affected zones.

  • Vehicle Emissions: While there is no total ban on vehicle emissions in Mumbai, junior supervisors have been empowered to fine vehicles transporting debris without proper cover. The focus remains on reducing suspended particulate matter (PM2.5 and PM10) generated by transport and logistics sectors supporting the construction boom.

  • Waste Management: Strict penalties are being imposed for open burning of garbage and plastic, a rampant issue in areas like Deonar that significantly degrades local air quality.

Impact and Future Outlook

The implementation of GRAP-4 has shown immediate localized results. In areas like Chakala and Borivali East, AQI levels dropped from a hazardous peak of 342 to around 158 within hours of enforcement. However, the city's overall Mumbai air quality remains vulnerable to meteorological changes. With winter setting in and wind speeds dropping, pollutants are more likely to get trapped closer to the ground. Experts warn that without sustained adherence to these Mumbai pollution control measures, the AQI could easily slip back into the "Poor" category, necessitating even harsher restrictions.

