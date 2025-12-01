Mumbai AQI at 111: City Under Smog as GRAP-4 Restrictions Kick In

Mumbai AQI today reflects a "moderate" reading of 111, offering a slight reprieve from the recent toxic spikes that triggered alarm bells across the city. Despite this numerical improvement, a thin layer of smog continues to hover over iconic skylines like Marine Drive, signaling that the Mumbai air pollution crisis is far from over. In response to persistent high pollution levels in specific pockets, the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) has activated GRAP 4 in Mumbai, targeting eight critical hotspots where the Air Quality Index (AQI) has repeatedly exceeded 300. This targeted enforcement aims to curb dust and emissions at their source without imposing a blanket lockdown on the entire metropolis. The BMC pollution actions underscore a shift towards hyper-local management, focusing on areas such as Mazgaon, Malad, Deonar, and Powai, where construction dust and industrial emissions are rampant.