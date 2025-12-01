CISF Head Constable Held After Shooting Teen Dead During Delhi Wedding Procession

Police say the 17-year-old was killed in Shahdara after a dispute broke out when children tried to enter the procession

CISF shooting Delhi, Shahdara teen shot, Delhi wedding procession death
The boy’s brother witnessed the incident and ran home to alert the family. File Photo; Representational image
  • CISF head constable arrested for shooting a 17-year-old during a wedding procession in Shahdara.

  • Police say the teen was collecting money thrown on the road when the dispute escalated.

  • Officer fled to Etawah after the shooting and was later arrested, police reported.

A 17-year-old boy was shot dead during a wedding procession in Delhi’s Shahdara on Saturday evening, with a Central Industrial Security Force (CISF) head constable now under arrest for the killing.

Police said the incident unfolded in Mansarovar Park when a quarrel broke out after a group of children attempted to gatecrash the procession, where the groom was on horseback and relatives were celebrating.

According to The Economic Times, the accused officer, identified as head constable Madan Gopal Tiwari, posted in Kanpur, had travelled to Delhi to attend his cousin’s wedding. ET reported that he fled the spot after the shooting and was later arrested from Etawah in Uttar Pradesh.

Officers said they received a call from a passer-by who spotted the injured teenager near the Community Centre in the DDA Market as the procession moved through a narrow lane. By the time police reached the area, the boy had sustained gunshot wounds and was taken to hospital, where he was declared dead.

The victim’s parents, migrant labourers from Jharkhand, said their son had paused to watch the procession and was picking up some of the money tossed on the road during the celebrations. “He was collecting some thrown money, which some people there did not like. They beat him up after that. When he did not leave, the man, who was intoxicated, shot him,” his father told ET.

The boy’s brother witnessed the incident and ran home to alert the family. According to The Economic Times, a source said that once the accused obtains bail, CISF will begin an internal inquiry in line with procedure, adding that personnel detained for more than 48 hours are considered suspended under the rules.

(With inputs from The Economic Times)

