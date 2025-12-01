Monitor Air-Pollution Regularly, Not Periodic Hearings: Supreme Court

Court says winter-only hearings on Delhi-NCR pollution are “ceremonial” and ineffective.
Calls for continuous monitoring and scientifically driven, long-term interventions.
Admits no quick-fix solution exists; further hearings will continue to review progress.
The Supreme Court has sharply criticised the recurring pattern of addressing Delhi-NCR’s air-pollution crisis only during winter, calling the practice “ceremonial” and inadequate. A bench headed by the Chief Justice said pollution control cannot be reduced to a seasonal exercise that begins with Diwali and ends when temperatures rise. Instead, the court stressed the need for year-round monitoring, long-term interventions and consistent judicial engagement.
During the hearing, the bench acknowledged the gravity of the pollution crisis and its impact on public health but said the court does not possess a “magic wand” to clear toxic air instantly.
Solving the crisis, it noted, requires scientific diagnosis, targeted policy decisions and coordinated action by specialised bodies across states.
The court emphasised that experts must be involved in identifying region-specific causes of pollution and crafting sustainable action plans. It underlined that episodic restrictions or judicial interventions cannot substitute a systemic, continuous approach to air-quality management.
The matter has been listed for further hearing, signalling the Supreme Court’s intention to maintain ongoing oversight while directing relevant authorities and pollution-control bodies to formulate and implement lasting solutions.