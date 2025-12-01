Ashes 2025-26: Travis Head Embraces Pink-Ball Test As Debate With Joe Root Grows - Says, ‘Different Ball, Same Game’

The 2nd Ashes Test between Australia and England will be a Pink-ball game at the Gabba
Australia have won 13 of 14 pink-ball Tests
Travis Head calls the format “a great spectacle”
Joe Root says Australia’s strong record explains the day-night choice
The stage is set for the second Test of 2025–26 Ashes series which will be a day-night clash under floodlights at The Gabba in Brisbane, starting December 4. The build-up comes amid contrasting reactions to the pink-ball format after a one-sided first Test in Perth, where Travis Head unleashed a blistering 123 off just 83 balls to guide Australia cricket team to victory and a 1-0 lead in the five-match series.
That dominant win, completed inside two days, has only sharpened focus on whether the pink-ball spectacle adds value at this level. The second Test at Brisbane will be the 25th pink-ball Test overall and just the fourth Ashes match played under lights, making it a high-stakes litmus test for the format’s enduring relevance.
Pink-Ball Or Red Ball: Why Head Sees The Format As “A Great Spectacle”
Head didn’t mince words when asked about the pink-ball Test. He made it clear that for him and many of his teammates, it doesn’t matter what colour the ball is, as long as the game entertains.
As he put it in front of the reporters on Sunday: “Pink ball, white ball, red ball, who really cares? … It’s a great spectacle, and we’re going to have huge crowds again.” He added that if you win, you embrace the format; if you lose, maybe not, but ultimately, it’s good for the sport.
Head argued that adapting to different formats, be it T20, Test, or day-night, is part of modern cricket. The pink-ball game may impart a different challenge, but at its core, “it’s still five days, it’s just with a slightly different coloured ball.” For spectators, for schedule-flexibility, and for giving fans a new way to experience Test cricket, he believes the day-night Test is a win.
Why Joe Root Isn't In Favour Of Pink-Ball Test In Ashes?
But not everyone is sold. Joe Root, the senior batter in the visiting England cricket team side, questioned whether an Ashes series, needs a pink-ball Test. While acknowledging the format’s popularity in Australia and its commercial pull, he suggested that traditional red-ball Tests were sufficient to satisfy fans and retain the series’ historic spirit.
“A series like this, does it need it? I don’t think so. But it doesn’t mean it shouldn’t be here either.” Root said before training in Brisbane on Sunday.
“Obviously Australia have got a very good record here as well. You can see why we're playing one of those games, and ultimately, you know from two years out [that] it is going to be there,” Joe Root said. That confidence isn’t misplaced, Australia national cricket team have won 13 of the 14 pink-ball Tests they have played to date, cementing their dominance under lights.