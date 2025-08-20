The Fable Of Free Trade

The BJP regime’s foreign policy successes have come unstuck with Trump’s intemperate announcement of tariffs amounting to 50 per cent. India’s purchasing of cheap Russian oil was cited as one of the reasons for the move. The intemperance of the move may have to do with Trump being miffed at official Indian responses contradicting his claim that he brought about a ceasefire between India and Pakistan this year in May, or that India has not supported his nomination for a Nobel Peace Prize in the way Pakistan has. Personalities and egos aside, there is an in-built fragility in the very design of the BJP regime’s foreign policy. The projected successes on the foreign policy stage consist of three disparate elements that now grate against each other. The first is a growing proximity towards, and alignment with the US. The second is a revival of traditionally warm ties with Russia in the immediate aftermath of the Russian military operations against Ukraine beginning February 2022. The third is India’s claim to leadership of the Global South and membership of BRICS. The first of these elements continued for the longest period, beginning with Modi’s advent as PM in 2014 that coincided with the last two years of the Obama presidency, the first Trump presidency and the first year of the Biden presidency.