United States

Joe Biden Is Limping To Maintain His Political Position. Can He Handle The Presidency At 81?

As President Joe Biden gears up for a crucial solo press conference at the NATO summit, scrutiny over his age and political position grows. Each public appearance is closely watched, influencing his 2024 presidential bid. Such events are pivotal for Biden’s political future and the Democratic Party’s strategy.

President Joe Biden Photo: X
As President Joe Biden navigates his presidency at 81 years old, he is facing a lot of criticism for not being fit for the position. Each of his public appearance and utterance is under intense scrutiny. His age and its implications on his political position have become focal points of discussion, especially in light of recent events.

The President is set to hold a solo press conference Washington at 6:30pm on Thursday after meeting with NATO leaders.

Can Biden endure the scrutiny of his public appearances?

Biden's upcoming solo press conference at the NATO summit marks his first since November. This press conference is anticipated to be a significant test of his capabilities. With the world watching, any misstep could amplify calls for him to reconsider his bid for the 2024 presidential race. Although Biden participated in various public events recently without significant errors, his performance in recent interviews and debates has raised concerns about his ability to effectively challenge Republican rival Donald Trump.

NATO 2024 Summit: China Slams 'Decisive Enabler Of Russia" Charge -
NATO Summit 2024: China Slams 'Decisive Enabler' Charge, Accuses US-led Bloc Of Spreading Lies

BY Danita Yadav

In the past few weeks, Biden has managed a series of campaign stops across several states and delivered a well-received speech at the NATO summit. However, the memory of his faltering performance in a June debate with Donald Trump and a subsequent disappointing ABC News interview continues to linger, causing unease among Democrats.

Will Joe Biden Drop From The Presidential Race? Here's What Donald Trump Said -
Will Joe Biden Drop From The Presidential Race? Here's What Donald Trump Said

BY Danita Yadav

Should Biden hold more press conferences?

Some of the Democrats believe that increased public appearances and press conferences could help mitigate concerns about Biden's competence. Historically, Biden has held fewer press conferences and interviews compared to his predecessors, with an average of 10.5 press conferences per year. This is significantly less than Donald Trump's 22 per year and George H.W. Bush's 35.5 per year. His reduced engagement with the press has fueled speculation about his ability to handle the demands of the presidency.

The upcoming press conference and a scheduled interview with NBC anchor Lester Holt are crucial opportunities for Biden to demonstrate his capability. Democratic strategists believe that how he performs in these settings will be critical in shaping public perception and party confidence.

How are internal party dynamics affecting Biden's candidacy?

The internal dynamics within the Democratic Party are complex and increasingly fraught with tension regarding Biden's candidacy. Prominent figures like former Speaker Nancy Pelosi have subtly suggested that Biden reconsider his decision to run. Pelosi's recent comments on MSNBC's "Morning Joe" highlighted the delicate balance the party is trying to maintain between supporting the incumbent president and addressing growing concerns about his age and performance.

Lawmakers such as Democratic Rep. Ritchie Torres and moderate Rep. Pat Ryan have voiced apprehensions, emphasizing the need for the strongest candidate to face Trump. There seems a broader concern about Biden's continued candidacy and that it might jeopardize the party's chances in the 2024 election.

Actor George Clooney
'Was He Tired? Yes. A Cold? Maybe': Supporter George Clooney Urges Joe Biden To Quit

BY Outlook Web Desk

Are fundraising and polling challenges undermining Biden's campaign?

Three significant factors threaten to undermine Biden's political standing:

-  a potential fracturing of support within the Democratic Party

-  dwindling fundraising efforts

-  unfavorable polling data.

Reports suggest that Biden is trailing Trump in key states like Michigan, which he carried in 2020. If these trends continue, Biden's path to securing the necessary 270 electoral votes could become increasingly difficult.

High-profile supporters such as actor and Democratic mega-donor George Clooney have also expressed doubts about Biden's ability to win another term. Clooney's public comments underscore the broader concern among donors and party members who fear that Biden's current state does not reflect the vigor needed to secure a victory against Trump.

US President Joe Biden with first lady Jill Biden
US Presidential Election: Joe Biden's Family Urges Him To Stay Against Donald Trump

BY Outlook Web Desk

What lies ahead for Biden and the Democratic Party?

As Biden prepares for upcoming major events, including a speech on civil rights in Texas and the Democratic National Convention in Chicago, his performance will be under a microscope. Any misstep could further erode confidence within the party and among the electorate.

The Democratic Party faces a critical juncture. While Biden's staunch supporters, including Sen. Chris Coons and Sen. John Fetterman, continue to defend him, the rising frustration among other lawmakers and donors signals a growing uncertainty about his candidacy. Former Atlanta Mayor Keisha Lance Bottoms has warned of the potential consequences of internal feuding, emphasizing the need for unity.

President Joe Biden at the White House Correspondents' Association Dinner at the Washington Hilton, Saturday, April 27, 2024, in Washington.
US President Biden Pokes Fun At Trump, Age Critiques Ahead Of Presidential Election

BY PTI

As Biden's political journey continues, the question remains: How long can he maintain his stance as the only Democrat capable of defeating Trump, and at what cost to the party and the country's political stability?

