Should Biden hold more press conferences?

Some of the Democrats believe that increased public appearances and press conferences could help mitigate concerns about Biden's competence. Historically, Biden has held fewer press conferences and interviews compared to his predecessors, with an average of 10.5 press conferences per year. This is significantly less than Donald Trump's 22 per year and George H.W. Bush's 35.5 per year. His reduced engagement with the press has fueled speculation about his ability to handle the demands of the presidency.