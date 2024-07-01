US Presidential Election: Joe Biden’s Family Urges Him To Stay Against Donald Trump

US President Joe Biden’s family has urged him to stay in the race for presidential elections, reports said. Biden’s family has urged him to not drop out against Donald Trump following this week’s debate performance.
According to The New York Times report, Biden has discussed with his family how to handle Democratic anxiety. The report stated Biden’s family realised how disastrous his presidential debate performance was, yet, they believe he is still fit to serve another four years.
It also mentioned Biden’s staff has been discussing how to proceed, whether they should arrange a news conference or let him get interviewed so he can defend himself, but no decision has been made yet.
The report quoting sources said Hunter Biden is one of the strongest voices imploring the president to stay in the race.
It is also said one of Biden’s grandchildren has said they would like to get more involved with the campaign by talking to influencers on social media, it mentioned.
Meanwhile, Biden’s performance has alarmed the Democratic Party a few months before the general election, the report said.
It said John Morgan, a top Democratic donor who knows Biden’s brother, Frank, closely, recently blamed the president’s advisers who handled the debate preparations.
“Biden has for too long been fooled by the value of Anita Dunn and her husband. They need to go… TODAY,” he wrote on X. “The grifting is gross. It was political malpractice.”
Biden’s family members are not pleased with his staff either, including White House senior adviser Dunn, her husband Bob Bauer, and Ron Klain the former White House chief of staff who is known to have run the preparations, the report said.
The report quoting an insider said the president himself is not upset, and still trusted his staff.
It also quoting another source said Jill Biden did not criticise them either.